Why I Love Buffalo Bills’ Draft and Don’t Care about Chiefs Adding Xavier Worthy
Now that I’ve had a few days to digest what went down in Detroit, I can proclaim that I love the Buffalo Bills’ draft.
But mainly, Keon Coleman, the No. 33 overall pick, is a stud. The Florida State receiver is one of three intriguing Top 100 selections that Buffalo made and will all likely have a role in 2024.
Let's break down why I think Bills’ general manager Brandon ‘Big Baller’ Beane made the right moves last Thursday and Friday.
Forget the 40 time, Coleman is a playmaker
This guy puts his size and above average catch radius to good use. His highlight film is littered with impressive contested receptions and multiple “You Got Mossed” moments.
According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-3 Coleman accounted for only two drops on 87 targets in 2023. More than 20 percent of his 50 catches resulted in touchdowns (11) and he also recorded 28 first downs.
Xavier Worthy is on the Chiefs, so what?
Worthy has speed and Patrick Mahomes is his quarterback, but that guarantees nothing.
Wasn't Skyy Moore supposed to be frightening opposing defenses by now? What about Mecole Hardman? He’s had a couple of special moments, but has been invisible more often than not. Didn’t they take a flier on John Ross, who held the Combine 40 record prior to Worthy? How did that work out?
Yes, they're Super Bowl champs, but the Chiefs are still trying to replace Tyreek Hill (who incidentally had zero problems replacing them).
Worthy might not even be worthy to beat out Hamler
The Bills signed former Denver Broncos' second-round receiver KJ Hamler earlier this offseason, and it's more than feasible to think that team brass views him to be just as capable, if not more so, than Worthy.
After playing 13 games as a rookie in 2020, Hamler has made only 10 appearances since but he still has 620 more NFL receiving yards than Worthy.
Then, there’s the idea that Coleman’s length and contested catch success is more valuable to Buffalo’s offense than Worthy’s straight-line speed. Also, it’s somewhat notable that Coleman mentioned Hamler by name during a Zoom conference with reporters.
"I think I can just bring them another reliable target on top of KJ Hamler and the guys that they already have there,” said Coleman after being drafted.
Beane drafted battle-tested producers, proven leaders
The Bills’ first four draft picks played a lot of big games over the course of their collegiate careers and their experience arguably makes them more capable of making immediate contributions on a roster built to win now.
Coleman has “mossed” some of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top defensive backs. Second-round safety Cole Bishop, who made 29 starts in the Pac 12 Conference, had his moments against tight end Dalton Kincaid in Utah practices.
Third-round defensive tackle DeWayne Carter is 24 years old and is the first-time three-time captain in Duke’s program history. Fourth-round running back Ray Davis totaled 1,000+ rushing yards at three different Division I schools.
After driving Bills’ fans nuts by trading out of Round 1, Big Baller Beane redeemed himself with a trio of aces on Day 2.