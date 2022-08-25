Skip to main content

Bills Ex Coach Rex Ryan to Compete on 'The Amazing Race'

Ryan coached the Bills from 2015-16.

Former Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan may not be in the NFL anymore, but you might still see him on your TV screen this fall.

Ryan, 59, and his "golf buddy" Tim Mann, 40, are one of 12 teams competing on CBS's "The Amazing Race" this fall.

"The Amazing Race" features 12 teams of two people with a pre-existing relationship who travel the world and race against each other in challenges to avoid being the last team to finish. Each episode, the last team to complete the race is eliminated.

Ryan met his partner six years ago after his Bills coaching tenure was up.

"Where our story kinda started was his love for the Buffalo Bills and the fact that I failed miserably as coach of the Buffalo Bills," Ryan said in an interview.

Ryan did not live up to expectations while coaching the Bills. He finished 8-8 in his first season in 2015 and was fired just before the last game of the 2016 season, where he finished with a 7-8 record. Ryan also coached the New York Jets from 2009-14, leading the AFC East rival to a pair of AFC Championship Games.

As they met, Mann's mother was diagnosed with ALS and Ryan supported him emotionally during the illness. Later, the two became close friends and frequent golf partners.

Ryan and Mann filmed "The Amazing Race" this spring, following COVID-19 guidelines throughout the world.

You can catch Ryan and Mann compete when "The Amazing Race" premieres Wednesday, September 21 at 10 p.m.

