New York Jets' injuries could significantly impact Week 2 matchup with Buffalo Bills
While the Buffalo Bills deal with an injury crisis of their own, the New York Jets have several players who are also banged up with Week 2’s AFC East tilt approaching.
Along with Buffalo’s top defensive tackle, Ed Oliver, who was seen in a walking boot and medical scooter in the Bills’ locker room after practice, the Jets’ top cornerback, Sauce Gardner, sustained an injury during the Jets’ Thursday session. Per the two teams’ injury reports, Oliver did not practice with an ankle injury, while Gardner was deemed limited with a groin injury.
Both players’ availability for Sunday’s meeting between the AFC East rivals is now in question.
Gardner isn’t the only concern for the Jets, as wide receiver Josh Reynolds was also added to the injury report with a hamstring injury, as was 2025 second-round pick, tight end Mason Taylor, with an ankle injury. In addition to Reynolds, listed as non-participants were New York running back Kent Nwanqu (hamstring) and defensive lineman Jay Tufele (illness). CB Michael Carter II (shoulder) and Taylor (ankle) both joined Gardner as limited participants for the Jets on Thursday.
Gardner, Carter II, Taylor and Reynolds each played significant roles in New York’s Week 1 defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Gardner, a two-time first-team All-Pro, is the Jets’ No. 1 outside CB and played 100 percent of the snaps against the Steelers, while Carter II is New York’s top nickel CB and was on the field for 66% of the Jets’ defensive snaps in Week 1. Carter finished the game against Pittsburgh with four tackles, including one tackle for loss, and a pass defensed. Gardner finished with two passes defensed and a couple of tackles.
Against the Steelers, Reynolds was New York’s No. 2 wide receiver in terms of snap share, as he was on the field for 97 percent of the snaps. His production was a bit limited with two receptions for 18 yards. Taylor is the team’s top tight end, playing 88 percent of the snaps in the game against Pittsburgh and finishing with one reception for 20 yards.
If Taylor is to miss the game against Buffalo, Jeremy Ruckert will likely see his role amplified after he was on the field for 45% of the snaps as the team’s TE2 in Week 1. Ruckert isn’t quite the same level of receiving threat as the rookie, so the Jets’ passing game would be hurting without Taylor in this one.
If Reynolds is out on Sunday, the Jets will likely activate WR Allen Lazard, who was inactive this past week against Pittsburgh. Lazard missed time during training camp, which was the reason for what was a surprise inactive, per Head Coach Aaron Glenn. Lazard is an eight-year veteran who recorded 37 receptions for 530 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games with the Jets a season ago.
The more significant concern for the Jets, however, is what they will do at cornerback if Gardner, Carter II, or both cannot suit up on Sunday. According to the team’s depth chart, Qwan’tez Stiggers is listed as Gardner’s backup at left-outside cornerback. At right-outside cornerback, Tony Adams is listed behind New York’s other starter, Brandon Stephens.
No matter who would be in line to replace Gardner, if he is to miss this week’s matchup, his absence would hurt the Jets tremendously.
Many were anticipating Gardner might shadow Keon Coleman on Sunday after the Bills’ second-year WR exploded for a career-high eight receptions, which totaled 112 yards, along with a touchdown in Week 1. Stephens, Stiggers, or Adams are nowhere near the same caliber as the Jets’ CB1.
Things can't get much worse for the New York pass defense, as it allowed Aaron Rodgers to finish Week 1 22 of 30 passing for 244 yards and four touchdowns without a turnover. But if Gardner is to miss the contest, that would put New York at an even more significant disadvantage against Josh Allen and company.
