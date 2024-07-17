Can Bills turn Brandon Aiyuk trade speculation into reality?
It would require salary cap magic, but it's fun to dream about the possibility of adding dynamic wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to the Buffalo Bills' offense.
Set to play on his fifth-year option for the San Francisco 49ers in 2024, Aiyuk apparently wants to a lucrative long-term contract and has requested a trade as a result.
According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the 26-year-old Aiyuk "has officially requested a trade after an offseason of unsuccessful attempts to reach an extension. Despite a recent meeting, the Niners haven’t been willing to engage in negotiations since May so Aiyuk has respectfully asked out."
Aiyuk, a 2020 first-round draft pick, established himself as a top-tier WR1 last season. Exceeding the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the second year in a row, the versatile pass-catcher totaled 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns on 75 receptions over 16 regular season appearances. Aiyuk's 17.9 yards per catch average ranked second overall amongst NFL leaders in 2023.
With the Bills' roster currently devoid of an anointed WR1, the thought of Aiyuk joining a Josh Allen-led offense is unavoidable. Can it actually happen though?
Buffalo, which has enough draft capital to offer as trade compensation, created future salary cap space by dumping Stefon Diggs. Although that may enable the Bills to give Aiyuk the pay raise he is seeking, the team is reportedly down to approximately $10 million in cap space for the 2024 season while the 49ers' WR1 is set to earn $14.1 million.
Fitting Aiyuk under the 2024 cap, however, is likely something Buffalo won't get a chance to worry about.
ESPN insider Adam Schefter claims "other teams that have reached out and spoken to San Francisco have been told that the 49ers have no intention of trading disgruntled WR."
At this point, Aiyuk to the Bills is more of a dream than a potential reality.
