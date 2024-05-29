Bills' WR Curtis Samuel excited catching passes from 'special' quarterback
Josh Allen brought out the best in former Buffalo Bills' receivers John Brown, Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs.
Next, the 28-year-old quarterback will try to do the same for free agent signee Curtis Samuel, who has spent the last few years catching passes from the likes of Teddy Bridgewater and Taylor Heinicke.
"It's amazing, coming here, playing with a guy like that [Allen]. I'm excited for it. He's special. That's my dude," said Samuel following Tuesday's OTAs practice in Orchard Park.
The 27-year-old Samuel has exceeded the 600-yard receiving mark four of the last five years, but has only once earned 100+ targets. With 241 targets from last year's offense available for redistribution, Samuel is in line to take on the largest role of his career.
"I'm getting comfortable day by day," said Samuel, who signed a three-year contract, reportedly worth $24 million, this past March.
After playing out his rookie contract with the Carolina Panthers, the 2017 second-round draft pick spent three seasons with Washington. Now, he's using OTAs as a chance to acclimate to his new surroundings.
"You come in and you get to be around guys. Even though you put in work on the field, you get to be around guys. You get to build that bond, that chemistry and that's what you need to go far in the playoffs," said Samuel.