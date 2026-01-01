Matt Prater details how Bills are unlike any other team from his 19-year career

Naturally, Buffalo Bills' veteran Matt Prater has experienced and witnessed quite a bit over 19 seasons as an NFL kicker.

He's played in 268 games, kicked field goals for five different teams and made more 50+ yard kicks (82) than anyone in league history.

One would think the 41-year-old Prater would have seen it all by now, but his arrival in Buffalo has exposed him to a team environment unlike any other in his career.

"I love being here from top to bottom with ownership, coaches, quarterback, everybody. It’s the best locker room I think I've ever been in," said Prater as the Bills prepare for a Week 18 home game against the New York Jets.

RELATED: Latest loss shows Bills' Super Bowl chances better than they seem for wild-card team

Prater arrived at the end of the summer when it became clear that Tyler Bass would not be healthy enough to start the season. He appeared as a practice squad elevation in Week 1 with the Bills subsequently signing him to the active roster in the wake of his heroics against the Baltimore Ravens.

Bills Matt Prater is hoisted on the teams shoulders after his field goal put the Bills ahead 41-40 to beat the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Maybe down the road I'll look back at a crazy year," said Prater. "It's been, honestly, a breath of fresh air. It's been fun coming out here, being a part of this organization with this team."

While Bass eventually underwent season-ending surgery, Prater earned the team's trust as a reliable long-term substitute. He made 90 percent of field goal attempts through 14 games prior to being sidelined for two weeks due to a quad injury.

Prater injury details

The injury popped up late during the Week 15 win over the New England Patriots, causing Prater to miss back-to-back games. He retuned to practice, in full capacity, for the first time on Wednesday in Week 18.

RELATED: Bills' kicking situation finally takes turn in right direction on New Year's Eve

All signs point to Prater being available for game action against the Jets.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills place kicker Matt Prater (15) attempts an extra point against the Cincinnati Bengals with the help of punter Mitch Wishnowsky (19) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Prater's prior experiences

The grizzled veteran began his pro career in 2007, eventually earning the nod as the Denver Broncos' primary kicker in 2008.

MORE: Sean McDermott explains why Bills have not played 4x Pro Bowler since signing him

After a seven-year stint with the Broncos, including three straight AFC West division titles, Prater spent the next seven years with the Detroit Lions before moving onto the Arizona Cardinals. Knee surgery ended Prater's 2024 campaign after only four weeks.

"It's fun playing again," said Prater.

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills place kicker Matt Prater (15) kicks a field goal against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —