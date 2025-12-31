Bills DT Ed Oliver suffers another serious injury, could impact status for playoffs

Sean McDermott provided more clarity after he revealed on Monday that Ed Oliver had suffered a setback in his rehab from a bicep injury.

And it wasn’t good news.

The Bills’ head coach announced during his press conference on Wednesday that the team’s star defensive tackle sustained a meniscus injury during his recovery process, which has created some uncertainty surrounding his potential timeline to return for the postseason.

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) reacts after a sack in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Another injury

“He had a knee clean-up — meniscus — Monday of this week," said McDermott. “But he looks like he’s doing well from that, so he’s now working through that as well as the bicep there.”

McDermott was later asked to clarify if Oliver’s recently sustained ailment would impact his chance to return for the playoffs.

“Probably adds a little bit of cloudiness to his return window,” added the Bills’ head coach. “So I don’t have as much clarity on that return. But there’s still a chance it’s somewhere where they initially forecasted it to be.”

Oliver has been out since Week 9 due to a biceps injury after he previously missed four games because of an ankle injury earlier in the year. After the regular-season finale against the New York Jets, Oliver will have missed 14 games due to injury during the 2025 campaign.

Durability a concern

Oliver has missed a few games here and there throughout his career, but nothing like what he has experienced this season. Moving forward, with his list of ailments piling up, it’s fair to wonder if his long-term durability is a concern.

Oliver signed a lucrative four-year contract extension before the start of the 2024 season, and thus far, the Bills have not seen meaningful results from their top defensive lineman. Since inking his new deal, which came after a 9.5-sack 2023 campaign that included 14 tackles for loss, Oliver has recorded six sacks and 12 tackles for loss in 17 games across the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

With injuries continuing to pile up along the defensive line, the Bills could greatly benefit from Oliver’s return to the lineup. But as of now, it doesn’t appear as if that will happen any time soon.

