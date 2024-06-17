LOOK: This graphic illustrates just how exceptional Bills QB Josh Allen is
Josh Allen is not normal.
Every person even vaguely familiar with the Buffalo Bills—nay, football in general—knows this. He’s a wholly unique player, a 6-foot-5 human wrecking ball with a howitzer of a right arm who is as likely to run over or through a defender as he is to hurl the ball 80 yards over their head.
He’s been the centerpiece of Buffalo’s offense since his evolution into an otherworldly player in the 2020 NFL season, racking up a total of 17,540 passing yards, 2,470 rushing yards, and 173 total touchdowns over the past four seasons. He’s averaged 43.25 touchdowns per year since 2020; he’s the only player in NFL history who has totaled over 40 scores in four consecutive campaigns.
And these stats will shock no one—every Buffalo fan knows the team has a special signal-caller. There’s a reason why he’s earned NFL MVP votes in three out of the last four seasons. That said, it’s sometimes easy to forget just how unique he is, especially when compared to other players around the league.
Pro Football Focus recently posted a graphic that does an effective job of illustrating just how special Allen is. The outlet shared an image listing the NFL leaders in passing plus rushing touchdowns since the 2020 NFL season, with Allen significantly outpacing his competition.
Allen’s 173 total touchdowns over the past four seasons place him at first on the list, 22 scores above Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes He’s 48 total touchdowns ahead of Los Angeles Chargers signal-caller Justin Herbert, who comes in at third on the ranking.
A not insignificant portion of Allen’s scoring production comes as a rusher; 36 of his 173 total touchdowns were scored on the ground, with 15 of these coming in the 2023 campaign. A contingent of fans like to discredit a quarterback’s rushing production when discussing their statistics and omit their overall production on the ground, but this is nonsensical; it really doesn’t matter how a player picked up the yardage or points, they count just the same.
This graphic also goes a long way in quelling concerns about Buffalo’s revamped offense ahead of the 2024 season. The team moved on from players like Gabriel Davis and perennial Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs in the offseason, replacing them with younger players generally unfamiliar with the offensive system. Many have, thus, justifiably questioned whether Allen will continue to produce at an elite level given the turnover—this graphic suggests that he’s going to do just fine.