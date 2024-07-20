Voters ignore Bills' success in puzzling cornerback rankings results
Taron Johnson emerged as an All-Pro selection after years of consistent performance, and Rasul Douglas seamlessly fit into the Buffalo Bills' defensive backfield following a mid-season trade in 2023.
Apparently, neither Bills' cornerback did enough to be considered amongst the NFL's elite in the annual position rankings by ESPN. After surveying approximately 80 executives, coaches and scouts, ESPN senior writer Jeremy Fowler compiled Top 10 player lists for 11 different position groups and Buffalo's two highly-performing cornerbacks were nowhere to be found.
After the Top 10, Fowler tabbed six Honorable Mentions and followed by listing all players who received votes during the ballot process. Johnson and Douglas didn't even land amongst the eight cornerbacks in the receiving votes category, which included names like Las Vegas Raiders' starter Jack Jones and Cleveland Browns' corner Martin Emerson Jr.
Johnson, a 2018 fourth-round draft pick, quickly became the Bills' primary slot cornerback and has since earned two lucrative contract extensions. The Weber Stats product has been arguably the NFL's most-effective nickel cornerback against both the pass and the run over the past few seasons.
Set to turn 28 years old on July 27, Johnson is coming off a season where he did not miss a start. In 2023, he accounted for a career-high 98 combined tackles, eight passes defensed, 3.0 tackles-for-loss and three forced fumbles.
Douglas wasted no time in locking down Buffalo's CB1 spot after Tre'Davious White was lost for the season to an Achilles tear. In nine regular seasons games after the trade, the 2017 third-round selection totaled eight passes defensed, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries and 1.0 sack.
In his first season with the Bills, Douglas who turns 29 years old on August 29, limited opposing receivers to 5.9 yards per target and was charged with allowing only one touchdown.
In offseason Top 32 CB rankings by Pro Football Focus, Johnson earned the No. 10 overall ranking with Douglas landing in the No. 15 slot.
