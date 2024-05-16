Week 1 Cardinals at Bills: Early Betting Lines And Odds Set
The NFL schedule is out and the Bills open up the season at home against the Arizona Cardinals on September 8, 2024 at 1:00 pm ET.
Buffalo has Super Bowl aspirations going into 2024, with the Bills at +700 to win the Lombardi, while the rebuilding Cards are at +10000.
The Bills finished the 2023 regular season with 5 straight wins, going 12-5, and beating the Dolphins in a pivotal season finale to take the AFC East crown. The Bills won their wildcard matchup against Pittsburgh 31-17, but lost to the Chiefs 27-24 in the divisional playoff round.
The Cardinals finished 4-13 in the 2023 regular season under first year head coach Jonathan Gannon. In this years draft, the Cardinals selected 4th overall and drafted the dynamic and consensus best player in the draft, wide out Marvin Harrison Jr., from Ohio State, who was the first non-quarterback taken. They also drafted again in round 1 adding defensive lineman Darius Robinson from Missouri at pick 27.
Week 1 Sunday September 8, 2024 Current Game Odds:
Spread: The odds makers see the Week 1 game against the Cards as a potential blowout with DraftKings and FanDuel favoring the Bills as 7-point favorites. Home teams are traditionally given a three-point advantage.
The potential opportunity for Arizona to ruin the Bills' opening day involves the Cards dynamic playmakers QB Kyler Murray and WR Marvin Harrison, who will be making his NFL debut.
Moneyline: The moneyline provides more insight into the oddsmakers current analysis, with the DraftKings early line setting the Bills at -355, while the Cardinals are +280. Moneyline bets are straight bets on the winner of the contest. So a bettor who believes the Bills will win straight up would have to bet $355 on the Bills to win $100, while a player betting the moneyline on the Cardinals would have to wager $100 to win $280.
FanDuel has the early moneyline for the September 8 match up at -350 for Buffalo and +280 for Arizona.
Over/Under: DraftKings set the total points scored over under for the matchup at a modest 48.5 points, with FanDuel setting the o/u at 47.5.
The Buffalo Bills' season long odds
- odds to win the 2025 Super Bowl are +1200
- odds to win the 2025 AFC Championship are +700