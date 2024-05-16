Ranking Bills' Top 5 most exciting games on 2024 NFL Schedule
The Buffalo Bills' 2024 schedule features five primetime affairs, but those five are not necessarily the five most-enticing matchups on the slate.
I've ranked my five favorite Bills' games from exciting to most exciting, and three Sunday afternoon contests made the list. One Monday Night Football date and one Sunday Night Football exposure also earned Top 5 status.
5. Bills at Lions (Week 15) — Dec. 15 at 4:25 pm ET on CBS
Two blue collar NFL cities are home to two of the league's most lovable franchises. Both Buffalo and Detroit are still searching for a first-ever Super Bowl crown, and both are legitimate championship contenders heading into 2024.
These two teams last met on Thanksgiving in 2022 with the Bills eking out a 25-22 overtime road win over the Lions.
4. Bills at Jets (Week 6) — Oct. 14 at 8:15 pm ET on ESPN
This AFC East rivalry has gained steam the past two years with the Jets successfully protecting their home field in 2022 and 2023. Throw four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers into the mix and it'll only get hotter.
This will be a re-do of last year's Monday Night Football opener, which took an unexpected twist when Rodgers tore his Achilles four offensive snaps into the affair. Oh, and don't forget about the ongoing tiff between Bills' left tackle Dion Dawkins and Jets' defensive lineman Micheal Clemons.
3. Bills at Texans (Week 5) - Oct. 6 at 1:00 pm ET on CBS
It's seems almost criminal that this game is being lost in a 1:00 pm ET early Sunday window. Surely, this is a misprint?
The quarterback CJ Stroud and the Texans' emergence as a 2023 division champ already provided enough reason to circle the matchup on the calendar. Then, the Bills traded WR1 Stefon Diggs to Houston and made this head-to-head meeting even juicier.
2. Bills vs. 49ers (Week 13) - Dec. 1 at 8:20 pm ET on NBC
The Bills and the 49ers somehow never met in the Super Bowl despite one or the other appearing in the Big Game seven years in a row from 1988-95. Both teams are hot again and should be jockeying for postseason seeding at this point in the year.
Sunday Night Football is considered the No. 1 slot of the week and they got themselves a good one in Week 13.
1. Bills vs. Chiefs (Week 11) - Nov. 17 at 4:25 pm ET on CBS
It's quickly becoming the Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady rivalry of yesteryear. When Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes lead their teams up against each other, it's appointment television and this Week 11 matchup should be no different.
The Bills will look for a fourth consecutive regular season win over the team that has eliminated them from the playoffs thrice in the last four years. Both 2023 meetings were decided by field goals.