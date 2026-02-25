3 Key Buffalo Bills' Players' Injury Timeline Determined by Brandon Beane

Several Buffalo Bills players ended the 2025 season on Injured Reserve, including three who had their timeline for return updated by Brandon Beane on Tuesday.

After his press conference from the NFL Scouting Combine, Beane delivered updates on kicker Tyler Bass, along with edge rushers Michael Hoecht and Landon Jackson.

Bass missed the entire ’25 campaign due to hip and groin injuries, while Hoecht was lost amid his second game of the season in Week 9 due to an Achilles tear, and Jackson missed the rest of the year after sustaining a knee injury during a Week 10 matchup. Beane narrowed down when each player is expected to be healthy enough to make their way back to the practice field.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Michael Hoecht gets ready to move to another area to start a new drill at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug.6, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“For timelines, I would say Tyler is the closest [to returning] from sports hernia,” said Beane to BuffaloBills.com, revealing the precise nature of Bass' injury. “The other guys will be into the spring, but they’re there in Buffalo. It’s been fun to see them. And I know they’ve been up to meet some of the coaches.”

Hoecht previously appeared on the Centered on Buffalo podcast and said he is targeting a July return.

“Yeah, that’s very much my expectation, I think it’s everybody else’s expectations,” said Hoecht on the podcast as far as his chances to play Week 1. “Timelines for Achilles, they can be as short as—I can remember (Seattle Seahawks running back) Cam Akers, teammate of mine with the Rams, he did his in five months.”

He added, “Knowing me and knowing how I approach things, we’ll be ready to go.”

"We're excited about what this 2026 Bills team will be."



Updates on the start of the offseason from Brandon Beane at the NFL Combine: https://t.co/exsBlMKONF pic.twitter.com/ojRb9SNdpr — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 25, 2026

Coming back

There was some speculation the team might move on from Bass this offseason, which would open $2.9 million in cap space if done by June 1 and $3.9M if done after June 1, per Spotrac. However, Beane has previously stated that he expects Bass to be the team’s kicker in 2026. Bass was replaced by 41-year-old Matt Prater during the 2025 campaign.

Hoecht missed the first six games of the season, but returned after the Bills’ Week 7 bye to much fanfare. He produced two sacks over his two games played, delivering the pass-rushing ability the team was hoping it would get when it signed him to a three-year free-agent contract last offseason.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Landon Jackson (94) warms up during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Bills drafted Jackson in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but he struggled to get on the field during his rookie season. He finished his first professional season having appeared in just three games.

There will be much more to come from the combine, which runs through Sunday in Indianapolis.