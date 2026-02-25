3 Key Buffalo Bills' Players' Injury Timeline Determined by Brandon Beane
In this story:
Several Buffalo Bills players ended the 2025 season on Injured Reserve, including three who had their timeline for return updated by Brandon Beane on Tuesday.
After his press conference from the NFL Scouting Combine, Beane delivered updates on kicker Tyler Bass, along with edge rushers Michael Hoecht and Landon Jackson.
Bass missed the entire ’25 campaign due to hip and groin injuries, while Hoecht was lost amid his second game of the season in Week 9 due to an Achilles tear, and Jackson missed the rest of the year after sustaining a knee injury during a Week 10 matchup. Beane narrowed down when each player is expected to be healthy enough to make their way back to the practice field.
“For timelines, I would say Tyler is the closest [to returning] from sports hernia,” said Beane to BuffaloBills.com, revealing the precise nature of Bass' injury. “The other guys will be into the spring, but they’re there in Buffalo. It’s been fun to see them. And I know they’ve been up to meet some of the coaches.”
Hoecht previously appeared on the Centered on Buffalo podcast and said he is targeting a July return.
“Yeah, that’s very much my expectation, I think it’s everybody else’s expectations,” said Hoecht on the podcast as far as his chances to play Week 1. “Timelines for Achilles, they can be as short as—I can remember (Seattle Seahawks running back) Cam Akers, teammate of mine with the Rams, he did his in five months.”
He added, “Knowing me and knowing how I approach things, we’ll be ready to go.”
Coming back
There was some speculation the team might move on from Bass this offseason, which would open $2.9 million in cap space if done by June 1 and $3.9M if done after June 1, per Spotrac. However, Beane has previously stated that he expects Bass to be the team’s kicker in 2026. Bass was replaced by 41-year-old Matt Prater during the 2025 campaign.
Hoecht missed the first six games of the season, but returned after the Bills’ Week 7 bye to much fanfare. He produced two sacks over his two games played, delivering the pass-rushing ability the team was hoping it would get when it signed him to a three-year free-agent contract last offseason.
The Bills drafted Jackson in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but he struggled to get on the field during his rookie season. He finished his first professional season having appeared in just three games.
There will be much more to come from the combine, which runs through Sunday in Indianapolis.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins ON SI to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.Follow alexbrasky