Bills' Second-Year DL Has Golden Opportunity to Return With A Vengeance in 2026

Entering his second professional season with a new defensive coordinator and in a fresh defensive system, Buffalo Bills 2024 third-round pick Landon Jackson has a new lease on his football life.

Drafted with the No. 72 pick of last year’s draft, Jackson sustained a season-ending knee injury during a Week 10 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, which was just his third appearance of his rookie year.

It wasn’t a productive first campaign for the Bills’ edge defender, but there is hope things could be different for him once he is healthy enough to return.

Buffalo Bills edge Landon Jackson (94) works out during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Change in scheme

The Bills are expected to shift to a 3-4 defensive alignment under new DC Jim Leonhard. Jackson is a sizable defender, standing 6’6”, 264 pounds and could benefit from the transition as his run-stopping potential is particularly intriguing in such a scheme.

He never seemed to fit former head coach Sean McDermott’s 4-3 front, and he struggled to find his footing, ultimately failing to develop a consistent role on game days. Even when he dressed for the Bills this past season, he played just 16% of the team’s defensive snaps and 18% of their special teams snaps. In short, he was a complete non-factor.

With that said, Jackson has his eyes set on working toward a brighter future.

“Definitely going to do all I can to have the body prepared,” Jackson said after the Bills’ season ended, per The Buffalo News. “Do everything I can to prevent future injuries. That’s the biggest thing for me, just trying to get healthy and make sure I stay healthy.”

Bills defensive edge Landon Jackson cuts inside on edge Joey Bosa during line drills during the second day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 24, 2025 in Pittsford. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Opportunity ahead

The Bills are expected to let veteran edge rushers Joey Bosa and A.J. Epenesa walk in free agency, which would set them up with just two healthy edge defenders on their active roster—Greg Rousseau and Javon Solomon. Buffalo also has Andre Jones Jr. signed to a reserve/futures contract, Michael Hoecht, who is recovering from a torn Achilles, and Jackson, who is also working his way back.

Once he is ready to return to the field, Jackson will be presented every chance to rebound from a forgettable ’25 season and push forward into a more productive sophomore year as a pro. The Bills are expected to pursue additions to their pass-rushing unit via free agency and the draft, but given the team’s investment in Jackson a year ago, the Bills will likely be pushing to make things work with the 23-year-old.