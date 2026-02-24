Bills' Brandon Beane Gets Testy With Reporter After Pointed Question About Job Status

Brandon Beane met the media for nearly 20 minutes at the NFL Scouting Combine and responded to several questions lobbed at him during an extended press conference.

There was one question near the tail end of his press conference that he didn’t take too kindly to.

“Now that you’ve had a month to marinate on it, why do you think you got promoted, and Sean got fired?” asked a reporter.

Beane’s demeanor, which had been congenial throughout his time at the podium, suddenly turned straight-faced.

“That’s a question for [Team Owner Terry Pegula],” said Beane, tersely. “We’re kind of just moving forward. Not sure of that. Yeah.”

Brandon Beane, president of football operations and general manager for the Buffalo BIlls, and head coach Joe Brady take turns answering questions during a press conference that introduced Brady as the new head coach at the Bills field house in Orchard Park on Jan. 29, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The query took Beane aback and sent him for quite a loop, as it seemed he felt those questions had already been answered previously during prior meetings with the Buffalo media. However, many are still waiting to learn the inside scoop of exactly what went down behind closed doors that led to former head coach Sean McDermott’s ouster and Beane’s promotion.

Bills Mafia

Beane was also asked about the Bills’ fan base and whether he was concerned that, with the team’s performance and subsequent actions, including firing their head coach, they had lost a portion of their faithful following.

“What I would say about fans in general, you want fans that are passionate,” he said. “If they’re not, that means they don’t care. And if they don’t care, then that’s not an exciting product to watch. So, we love our fans, we’re excited about a new stadium that we’re going into. We’re excited about what this 2026 Bills team will be. And it’s up to us to put the right product out there to make them excited and see the vision going forward.”

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) jumps into the stands after the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Other news

There was a load of news to report from both Beane and head coach Joe Brady’s time at the microphone on Tuesday, including the restructuring of right tackle Spencer Brown’s contract. The veteran’s acceptance of a re-worked deal created about $10.4 million in cap space, according to Beane.

That’s critical, as the Bills entered the offseason about $10 million over the cap, per Spotrac.

There are a number of other moves the Bills could make to help them reach financial viability, including releasing players like Dawson Knox and/or Curtis Samuel and a host of other maneuvers that will likely be triggered in the coming days and months.