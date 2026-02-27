4 Prospects Who Should Be Climbing Bills Draft Board After Day 1 of Combine

The first day of drills is in the books for the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, and there were plenty of players who the Buffalo Bills should have been paying attention to.

On Thursday, it was the defensive linemen and linebackers who were on the field, and the Bills need help at defensive tackle, edge, and linebacker. That made this an interesting day to keep an eye on as players showed off their athleticism.

The start of the show was Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles, who caught everyone's attention. Buffalo won't have a chance to select him, especially after his showing, but there will still prospects they'll have a chance to select who improved their stock on Thursday. Here's a look at four such players who should be climbing the Bills' draft board.

DeMonte Capehart, DT, Clemson

Clemson defensive lineman Demonte Capehart during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There wasn't a lot of buzz for DeMonte Capehart entering the combine, which is understandable given he played on the same defensive line as T.J. Parker and Peter Woods. On Thursday, however, Capehart made sure everyone noticed him.

Capehart turned in a 4.85 in the 40-yard dash, which is impressive for a 6-foot-5 and 313-pound defensive tackle. He moved well in drills, showing more bend and flexibility than expected as well. The Bills can use another run-stuffing defensive tackle, and Capehart might have put himself on the radar.

George Gumbs Jr., EDGE, Florida

Florida Gators defensive lineman George Gumbs during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another player who came in without much buzz was Florida EDGE George Gumbs Jr. A former tight end at Northern Illinois, Gumbs recorded 14.5 sacks the last two years at Florida. On Thursday, he showed off his athleticism with a 4.66 in the 40-yard dash, a 41-inch vertical, and a 10’ 1” broad jump.

His agility drills were smooth as well, showing that he has the traits to work with. Buffalo needs help on the edge, but if they want to focus on other spots in early rounds, Gumbs could be an interesting prospect later in the draft.

Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

An undersized linebacker at 6-foot-0 and 220 pounds, Kyle Louis was a playmaker for Pitt. On Thursday, he posted a 4.53 in the 40-yard dash, but his movement in drills is what stood out.

Kyle Louis is 6’0, 220lbs, runs a 4.53 40, and moves like this…



He’s is a super slot/big nickel in the NFL when you combine that with his coverage instincts. Very interesting prospect pic.twitter.com/BvZRInGlwv — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 27, 2026

Louis is as smooth as anyone at the position and offers excellent coverage skills. He was initially seen as a Day 3 prospect, but could have put himself in the late Day 2 conversation.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the top linebackers in the class, Jacob Rodriguez went into Thursday with questions about his athleticism. He proved those questions shouldn't exist.

Rodriguez hit 4.57 in the40-yard dash and had a 38.5-inch vertical jump and 10’ 1” broad jump. Rodriguez also posted the best time in the 3-cone drill at 6.90. Everyone knows he can play the position, but showing he has the athletic traits to match NFL talent helped his stock immensely.