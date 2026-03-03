Buffalo Bills Meet With 'Alpha' Linebacker During Pre-Draft Visit, per Report

With the 2026 NFL Draft fast approaching, the Buffalo Bills have begun to meet with prospects they’re eyeing at pick No. 26 overall and beyond.

One player who may be available down the road from the Bills’ first-round pick is Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter, who made the trip to Buffalo for a pre-draft visit. The meeting between Trotter, son of former longtime NFL linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, was first reported by Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL).

Josiah spent two seasons at the collegiate level, the first with West Virginia and this past year with Missouri, where he racked up 84 tackles and 13 tackles for loss.

‘Alpha energy’

Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter (LB26) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Josiah is a player on the rise who possesses “alpha energy," according to Lance Zierlein’s profile on NFL.com. He is 20 years old and stands 6-foot-2, weighing 237 pounds. While he didn’t take part in the speed or agility training at the NFL Scouting Combine, Trotter recorded 27 repetitions on the bench press, which led all linebackers.

His NFL pedigree stems from his father’s impressive playing background, which included 11 professional seasons. The elder Trotter played eight total years with the Philadelphia Eagles, including a first-team All-Pro season in 2000. Josiah’s brother, Jeremiah Jr., was drafted by the Eagles in the fifth round of the 2024 draft.

“I just feel like, for me, from a young age, I always wanted to be the pass rusher and have that part of my game, whether it was blitzing, pass rushing against guards or centers,” said Josiah from the combine as far as how his game differs from that of his brother and father.

He added, “I feel like from that aspect of my game, I really take pride in it, and being able to really want to be that dude and dominate that side of it too, and be productive in that aspect of my game.”

Position of need

Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Bills will need to add a linebacker or two this offseason, as they may lose a couple of key contributors with Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson each set to hit free agency in a week and a half. Josiah Trotter may be an option on Day 2 of the selection process.

The Bills have been linked to a couple of potential early-round linebackers, CJ Allen of Georgia and Jacob Rodriguez of Texas Tech, among others, with the draft slated for Apr. 23 through 25 in Pittsburgh.