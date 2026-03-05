One of the best testers at the NFL Scouting Combine met with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, a linebacker out of TCU, visited the Bills, according to Syracuse.com’s Ryan Talbot, marking the latest prospect to be linked to the team with the draft just over a month away.

The Bills need linebacker help this offseason, and Elarms-Orr is a late-round option that could help fill out the depth chart as the team moves forward with a new crop of talent at the position.

Impressive results

TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (3) reacts after a defensive play against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-2, 234-pound defensive stalwart ran an impressive 4.47 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the combine, recorded a 1.59-second 10-yard split, a 40-inch vertical jump, a 10-foot 4-inch broad jump and 4.41 20-yard shuttle. His athleticism score (83) was seventh-best among linebackers at the combine, per Next Gen Stats.

“Elarms-Orr is a well-built linebacker with above-average athleticism but problematic instincts,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “He has the speed and athleticism to get to the football from sideline to sideline.”

Elarms-Orr began his career at Cal before moving to TCU, where he registered 15.5 tackles for loss and six sacks across two seasons in the Big 12. He was a tackling machine in 2025, recording 130 tackles, which was ninth in the nation.

The situation

TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (3) rushes the line during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While he wouldn’t be the Bills’ solution at linebacker, the former Horned Frog would be an instant contributor on special teams and would have the opportunity to work his way into a full-time role defensively after a bit of polishing at the professional level.

The Bills have Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams on the roster for the 2026 season, but with Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson set to become free agents, it's unclear what the future holds for the core of their defensive alignment. The Bills also previously met with LB Josiah Trotter on a pre-draft visit, per reports.

New defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is sure to want some new blood in the fold as he develops his style in what will be his first season as an NFL defensive coordinator.