7 Combine Questions That Will Shape Buffalo Bills' Draft Board

This is a crucial offseason for the Buffalo Bills, who made it known that they expect to win now.

Buffalo fired Sean McDermott after his seventh consecutive trip to the playoffs and promoted Joe Brady from offensive coordinator to head coach. That move shows they have faith in Brady to get them to the next level, but also puts major pressure on the first-year head coach.

There will also be pressure on general manager Brandon Beane to fill the remaining holes in the roster. With limited cap space, Beane will have to figure out which positions he can fill in free agency and which he can target in the 2026 NFL draft.

Here are seven questions he must consider and can answer this week during the NFL Scouting Combine.

Which late-round nose tackles could make an impact?

Alabama defensive tackle Tim Keenan III celebrates after sacking Eastern Illinois quarterback Cole LaCrue. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills could use another big defensive tackle, but it's not a dire need. Fortunately, teams often undervalue the nose tackle, so they could find someone in the later rounds. Names they need to keep an eye on during the Scouting Combine include Alabama's Tim Keenan III, Clemson's DeMonte Capehart, and Cole Brevard from Texas.

Are there any guards who can push Alec Anderson?

Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Jalen Farmer waits for the snap during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

David Edwards likely played himself out of Buffalo, leaving a hole at left guard. They re-signed Alec Anderson, who actually started at that spot in the season finale.

Anderson isn't a bad option, but the Bills need to see if there's anyone who can push him. They have too many needs to use a premium pick, but players such as Keylan Rutledge from Georgia Tech or Jalen Farmer from Kentucky could be targets in Rounds 3-4. Buffalo needs to identify which players could potentially push Anderson to ensure guard isn't a weakness.

Which mid-round linebackers should be in play?

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Buffalo struggled with depth at the linebacker position due largely to injury. Shaq Thompson proved to be an offseason steal and helped them make it through the season, but he could command more than the Bills are willing to pay.

That's why finding some depth at the position in this draft is ideal. Some names to watch include Taurean York from Texas A&M and Kyle Louis from Pitt. Both are undersized, but could be weapons due to their versatility.

Unless someone such as CJ Allen slides to No. 26, the Bills should be paying very close attention to these mid-round prospects.

Is Connor Lew going to be able to play by Week 1?

Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Connor Lew answers questions from the media during SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Buffalo could potentially need two new starters on the offensive line with center Connor McGovern and guard David Edwards both entering free agency. With many other needs, the Bills would love to be able to find a potential starter on Day 2, which could be Auburn's Connor Lew.

Arguably the best center in this class, Lew won't be able to participate in drills at the Scouting Combine after suffering a torn ACL in October. The Bills will be able to meet with him and perform medical checks, which could give them an idea of when he might be ready to play. If Lew is on track to play by Week 1, he's someone to watch as a late pick in Round 2.

Is Romello Height a possibility in Round 2?

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Romello Height rushes the line during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With Joey Bosa and A.J. Epenesa entering free agency, Buffalo needs more help on the edge. In the past, they've favored big defensive ends, but that could change under Jim Leonhard.

Their new defensive coordinator has favored a 3-4 system and might not mind targeting a player like Romello Height. At 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, he's undersized, but he had 10 sacks for Texas Tech this season. He's an intriguing prospect, and one the Bills would probably have to target in Round 2 if interested.

How many No. 1 WR prospects are in this class?

Notre Dame Fighting Irish WR Malachi Fields runs after a catch in the fourth quarter against the Boston College Eagles. | Edward Finan-Imagn Images

Wide receiver is easily the top need in Buffalo and the names that have been linked to the team include Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, and Malachi Fields. The question the Bills have to answer is if any of these prospects can be legitimate No. 1 wide receivers.

Another question is whether there are some prospects who aren't getting as much attention. A few possible wideouts who could improve their stock this week include Indiana receivers Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt. There's also Louisville's Chris Bell, although he won't participate in drills due to injury.

Buffalo has to get some help at receiver in this draft, but can't reach out of need. That's why picking apart this position during the combine is their most important task.

Will one WR be enough?

Texas Tech's Reggie Virgil runs after a catch against BYU during the Big 12 Conference championship football game. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Injuries were an issue all season at wide receiver, which led to the Bills bringing in Mecole Hardman, Gabe Davis, and Brandin Cooks at different points. Right now, the only proven option on the team is Khalil Shakir. They're hopeful Keon Coleman and Josh Palmer can contribute, but that hope isn't bright after the 2025 campaign.

That's why the Bills need to ask if one wideout is enough. Even if they take someone in Round 1, they need to be scouting prospects beyond that. Ja'Kobi Lane from USC could be a target on Day 2, while North Dakota State's Bryce Lance or Texas Tech's Reggie Virgil could be a mid-round find.