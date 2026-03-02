Analyst Says Bills Are Landing Spot for Super Bowl-Winning Wide Receiver

The Buffalo Bills have one glaring hole on the offensive side of the ball entering the 2026 season. While they have tried to find help through free agency and the NFL draft, they still lack a true WR1.

Their chances of getting through the AFC and making it to the Super Bowl could hinge on them fixing this issue, which is why they've been connected to multiple prospects in the upcoming draft.

In addition to adding a rookie, the Bills are expected to kick the tires on available free agents. One name to watch, according to NBC Sports' Matthew Berry, is Mike Evans. The long-time Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver is scheduled for free agency, and Berry left the NFL Combine with the sense that the Bucs will let him walk, with Buffalo emerging as a landing spot.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans catches a pass thrown by quarterback Baker Mayfield. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"Speaking of Mike Evans, I truly believe he’ll be in a new uniform next year. The Buccaneers love him, but given the commitment they made to Chris Godwin last year and a deep young WR room, Tampa Bay is okay letting him go elsewhere," Berry wrote. "I heard Buffalo as a potential landing spot for Evans and possibly Philly if the Eagles decide to move A.J. Brown."

Berry does add that the Philadelphia Eagles could be in play as well, although he says that depends on how they handle A.J. Brown. The Eagles and Brown have had a rocky relationship, and there's a sense he could be on the way out. If that's the case, he's another name to watch for the Bills.

Mike Evans would be a perfect stopgap solution for the Bills

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans catches a pass defended by New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Adding Evans would give the Bills a legit No. 1 target who has crossed the 1,000-yard mark 11 times in 12 seasons. This past campaign was his first where he didn't hit that plateau, although he did miss nine games due to injury.

When healthy, he was still a playmaker, finishing with 368 yards and three touchdowns on 30 receptions in eight games. Evans is a six-time Pro Bowler with two All-Pro nods. He also helped Tampa Bay take home the Super Bowl following the 2020 season.

He will be 33 years old when the regular season begins, meaning he won't solve the Bills' need long-term. That said, he would be the perfect stopgap to help them improve, while affording general manager Brandon Beane time to find a younger WR1.