Bills Named Among Top Suitors for $96 Million Wide Receiver

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown continues to be in the news cycle as a potential trade candidate. Brown has been one of the more consistent weapons in the NFL, but rumors of his unhappiness with the Eagles have been circling for years.

One of the spots that makes the most sense for him is with the Buffalo Bills. Not only do they have a desperate need for a receiver of Brown's caliber, but the presence of Josh Allen would be just as positive for Brown.

While he has won a Super Bowl with the Eagles, Brown has never had a quarterback of the caliber of Allen throwing him the ball. That's why SI's fantasy expert Michael Fabiano named Buffalo one of the top five landing spots for Brown, specifically pointing to how much his value in fantasy football would improve with the Bills.

"The Bills desperately need an alpha wide receiver, and Brown would immediately bring that in a potential trade. His projected target share in an offense would be huge, and catching passes from Josh Allen would be an upgrade over the quarterbacks he’s played with in the past. In fact, Brown would see his fantasy stock rise slightly if a trade to Buffalo came to fruition. This, to me, is easily his best landing spot," Fabiano wrote.

Brown was originally a second-round pick by the Tennessee Titans out of Ole Miss. He had 1,000 yards in two of his three seasons with the Titans before being traded to the Eagles during the 2022 NFL draft.

He has had at least 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons with the Eagles, with a total of 5,034 yards and 32 touchdowns on 339 receptions for the Eagles.

What is A.J. Brown's cap hit in 2026

Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

In 2024, Brown signed a three-year, $96 million extension with the Eagles. Entering the 2026 season, he has a cap hit of $23.39 million. Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane would need to get creative for them to afford Brown, but there's no denying that his presence would instantly make them one of the top contenders in the league.

The remaining four teams Fabiano named as a landing spot for Brown are the San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, and the Bills' top rival in the AFC East, the New England Patriots.