The Biggest Bills Weakness That Still Hasn't Been Addressed at OTAs

While there have been several players added across various premium positions this offseason, one job the Buffalo Bills have yet to truly nail down is punt returner.

The league average for yards per punt return in 2025 was 10.2 yards per return, with the Bills’ average of 6.5 yards per return ranking 29th in the NFL.

Khalil Shakir has filled the role for much of the past two seasons. However, despite a reasonable career yards per return average of 7.7 yards, ideally, Buffalo would like to get away from putting its top wide receiver in harm’s way whenever an opposing team drops back to punt and give itself a more reasonable opportunity to create a few game-breaking plays.

The Bills haven't returned a punt for a touchdowns since 2024, when Deonte Harty took one 96 yards to the house on Jan. 7, 2024 against the Miami Dolphins

There are several candidates on the Bills’ roster who are capable of taking over for Shakir, but the team has yet to address its plans for what should be an all-out competition for the role during training camp. When it comes to deciding on the best player to become the team’s next punt returner, there are a few who stand out among the rest.

The list of candidates is long

Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs after catch against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The most obvious candidate would be Keon Coleman, who was one of four players to return punts for the Bills a season ago. Coleman only had two tries, recording an average of four yards per return. If he is to spread his wings to being a full-time punt returner, that would lessen the blow created by his bust of a draft pick in 2024.

Another possible option is reserve wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., who was brought in to take over the role midseason, only for him to fumble one of his two returns away, with the other going for only a two-yard gain. He was soon placed on Injured Reserve due to a calf injury after two games played.

Hardman did find success on kick return, albeit briefly, taking his lone KR for a 61-yard return. Buffalo welcomes back All-Pro kick returner Ray Davis, but perhaps Hardman could serve as a dual-return threat on both punts and kicks.

Of the Bills’ 10 draft picks, fifth-round safety Jalon Kilgore is one with limited return experience. During his three years at South Carolina, he never served as the team’s primary punt returner, but he did record 12 returns for an average of 6.2 yards per rep.

Additionally, undrafted free agent Desmond Reid is one of the players to watch this offseason, as he could catch on in a punt return role. Reid has a great track record on special teams, recording 18 returns for an average of 14.7 yards per return the past two seasons, taking two of them for touchdowns.

There are plenty of different ways the Bills could turn at the position entering this season, and while it may not seem as if it’s one of the team’s most critical holes to fill, field position is everything in the NFL and Buffalo must define its idea for what’s proven to be a relative weakness.