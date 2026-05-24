'Biggest Upcoming Roster Decision' for Bills Involves Keon Coleman, Veteran & Rookie

The Buffalo Bills have a handful of position battles brewing as Organized Team Activity (OTAs) ramps up in Phase 3.

On offense, the competition for the third wide receiver role has gained prominence since the NFL Draft when the Bills added projected mid-round steal Skyler Bell.

With DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir seemingly locked into the top-two spots on the WR depth chart, the WR3 position remains unsettled as neither Keon Coleman or Joshua Palmer did nearly enough to stake claim to it in 2025.

Coleman and Palmer are back in the mix this year along with Bell and other any darkhorse that could potentially emerge in the coming weeks. As for the exciting rookie, we recently wrote about his potential when NFL Films editor Greg Cosell indirectly compared him to Aman-Ra St. Brown.

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the touchdown against UAB Blazers cornerback Tariq Watson (24) | David Butler II-Imagn Images

While identifying "The Biggest Upcoming Roster Decisions for AFC Teams Going Into OTAs," SI national writer Gilberto Manzano said the Bills must figure out "who will be Josh Allen's third receiver?"

"There’s still a hole behind Moore and Khalil Shakir for the No. 3 role," said Manzano.

When it comes to the Bills' third most targeted pass-catcher, smart money should be on tight end Dalton Kincaid, whose presence proved highly important in 2025. Being that this particular question is wide receiver focused, however, we'll highlight the three main candidates for the WR3 role.

Joshua Palmer

Between lack of availability and an underwhelming level of production, Palmer showed the makings of a free agent bust last year. If not for an estimated $14.2 million dead money salary cap penalty, the underachiever would be a realistic cut candidate.

With that said, there's hope that Palmer, who has not had a touchdown catch since November 3, 2024, can salvage his Bills' career. Even if healthier, however, he may not be capable of offering more than Coleman or Bell.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) is tackled by. Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) during the first half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Keon Coleman

The Bills initially had high expectations for Coleman when drafting him at No. 33 overall in 2024. After a pedestrian rookie season, Coleman took a noticeable step back as a sophomore.

Disciplined on multiple occasions for failure to meet team standards, Coleman found himself as a healthy scratch three times in 2025. Following 112 yards in the season opener, he failed to reach 50 yards in any subsequent game as his work ethic was called into question.

"I’ve already seen a shift in his mindset this year and how hard he’s been coming out to practice and working out, and so that’s obviously very promising," said Bills' quarterback Josh Allen during OTAs media availability.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman fumbles the ball while being pursued by New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. The Patriots recovered the fumble. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Skyler Bell

Bell's athleticism and versatility should allow him to contribute on both the outside and from the slot for the Bills, who cut bait in veteran wide receiver Curtis Samuel earlier this offseason.

In addition to winning with 4.4 speed down the field, the 5-foot-11 Bell was successful on 65 percent of contested catches at UConn. He totaled 101 catches for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns over 13 games in 2025, and his 7.8 receptions per game led all WR prospects in this draft class.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the touchdown against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) | David Butler II-Imagn Images