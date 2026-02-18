Analyst Says Change of Scenery Would Help Bills' Receiver Bust

Keon Coleman has been among the most disappointing second-round picks the Buffalo Bills have had in recent years, given the circumstances.

Coleman was selected with the 33rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to help replace Stefon Diggs, but he has not lived up to expectations. He has caught 67 passes for 960 yards and eight touchdowns in two NFL seasons.

It's gotten so bad that some around the league believe a change of scenery could benefit the young receiver.

Why could Coleman need change of scenery?

New Orleans Saints safety Jonas Sanker plays a pass meant for Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman and gets an interception. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coleman seems to have fallen out of favor with ownership. It was evident during general manager Brandon Beane and owner Terry Pegula's press conference while the Bills were busy searching for a new head coach.

"The coaching staff pushed to draft Keon," Pegula said, referring to the former coaching staff led by Sean McDermott. "I'm not saying Brandon wouldn't have drafted him, but he wasn't his next choice. That was Brandon being a team player and taking advice."

Pegula's comments have caught the attention of the national media, including ESPN's Aaron Schatz, who identified Coleman as the Bills player most in need of a fresh start.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) is tackled by New York Jets safety Keidron Smith (46). | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"The 2024 second-round draft pick might be able to find success with a new organization, but it's hard to see him reaching his potential if he stays in Buffalo," Schatz wrote Wednesday.

On the field, Coleman caught 38 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns in his second season. Off the field, problems persisted. He missed four games this season for disciplinary reasons, further fueling questions about his future with Buffalo.

What would it take to move Coleman?

Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman checks in with wide receiver Khalil Shakir on the play while they line up at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coleman has been linked in multiple trade proposals, including one from ESPN's Bill Barnwell, who suggests the Bills trade Coleman to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Brian Thomas Jr. Barnwell's proposal has the Bills trade Coleman and a 2026 fifth-round pick for Thomas and a 2026 first-rounder.

"The Jaguars have Travis Hunter coming back. They signed Jakobi Meyers to an extension. And Parker Washington had a breakout second half of the 2025 season," Schatz wrote.

Thomas saw his totals from his rookie season decrease by 39 catches, 575 yards and eight touchdowns, but a less crowded receiver room could help him become a top option again.

Coleman may ultimately prove to be a sunk cost in Buffalo, but swapping him for another reclamation project could offer value as the Bills search for a No. 1 wideout entering in the first season of the Joe Brady era.

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) fights for a ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2). | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

