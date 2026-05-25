Buffalo Bills Rookie Desmond Reid Tabbed as Team’s Most Exciting UDFA

Running back remains a strength for the Buffalo Bills with James Cook III proving to be among the best in the league at the position. Behind him, Ty Johnson has been an excellent receiving option on third downs and while Ray Davis hasn't been given a ton of opportunities, he's done well overall and is an All-Pro kick returner.

Even Frank Gore Jr. has been a name to watch as he's earned plenty of praise the past two seasons as he's fought for a spot on the team.

That said, it's going to be difficult for any rookie to crack the Bills' 53-man roster at running back, but Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport believes one undrafted free agent has a chance to make things interesting. While naming every team's most exciting UDFA, Davenport highlighted Desmond Reid out of Pitt, a player who signed with Buffalo after the NFL draft.

Reid was a versatile weapon for the Panthers, but as Davenport points out, his 5-foot-6 and 175-pound frame coupled with injury concerns led to Reid being overlooked in the draft. His explosiveness, as well as his return skills, however, will give him a shot.

"That lack of size and Reid's injury history led to his going undrafted, and he's not going to be a lead back in the NFL,": Davenport wrote. "But the youngster's explosiveness in the open field, plus pass-catching skills and experience returning punts (including two touchdowns) makes him an interesting prospect if a team can figure out a way to scheme him touches in space."

Desmond Reid was unreal in 2024

Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid in action during the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Reid began his career at Western Carolina, where he played for two seasons before transferring to Pitt. With the Panthers, he had a sensational season in 2025.

Reid ran for 966 yards with five touchdowns, but also proved to be a great option in the passing game. The junior recorded 579 yards and four touchdowns on 52 receptions. He even had 159 yards and a touchdown as a punt returner.

Injuries limited Reid in 2025, but his performance the prior season is an example of what he can do when he's healthy and gets opportunities.

Can Desmond Reid make the Bills roster?

Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid warms up before the game against the Duquesne Dukes. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The real question for Reid is going to be whether he will be a preseason star or if he's someone who can truly threaten for a spot.

It won't be easy since his best chance to make a name for himself is as a receiving back or punt returner, and the Bills have players who can do both. Johnson recorded 24 receptions for 263 yards and two touchdowns. They also have a strong punt returner in Khalil Shakir, who averaged 7.8 yards per return in 2025.

Reid will need to prove he's an upgrade over one of those players, possibly even both, to have any chance of making it. That's why as exciting as he's expected to be, Reid's likely headed for the practice squad as a rookie.