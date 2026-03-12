Bradley Chubb Reveals Bills Jersey Number With Special Meaning

After spending the past several years with the Miami Dolphins, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb signed a three-year, $43.5 million deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Chubb was initially selected by the Denver Broncos fifth overall in the 2018 NFL draft out of North Carolina State. A stellar pass-rusher, Chubb was traded to the Dolphins during the 2022 season and signed a five-year, $110 million extension with $63.2 million guaranteed.

Chubb was released recently, as the Dolphins have entered a full rebuild. That allowed the Bills to roll the dice on the two-time Pro Bowler. On Thursday, Chubb spoke with the Buffalo media for the first time and discussed why he felt this was the right place for him. He also revealed his New jersey number, which has a special meaning behind it.

Meaning behind Bradley Chubb’s new number

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Bradley Chubb runs on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Chubb said he would wear No. 9 with the Bills, and it’s not just a random number.

During his time with North Carolina State, Chubb wore No. 9. He also said it ties to him entering his ninth season in the league.

We're live with OLB Bradley Chubb as he meets with the media for the first time as a Buffalo Bill. https://t.co/h0te624fvU — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 12, 2026

It’s a change for Chubb who wore No. 55 early in his career with the Broncos. During his time in Miami, he wore No. 2.

Injury concerns are there with Bradley Chubb

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb runs on the field prior to the game Dallas Cowboys. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Chubb’s contract with Buffalo is affordable compared to the contracts being handed out to other pass rushers in free agency.

The main reason for this is concerns about his injury history.

Chubb has dealt with several significant injuries throughout his career, including a partially torn ACL in 2019 and another ACL tear in 2023 that required surgery and ended his season with one game remaining. That injury led to Chubb missing all of the 2024 campaign.

He has also missed time with ankle and knee issues at various points, contributing to multiple shortened seasons.

Buffalo is banking on Chubb being able to stay healthy, and they have reason to believe that could be the case. Chubb was able to play in all 17 games last season for Miami.

He was effective with 47 tackles and 8.5 sacks. He’s also more than a full year removed from his knee surgery now which should allow him to play with more confidence.

General manager Brandon Beane has taken a lot of criticism for his team-building but this is a low-risk move that has the potential for a huge payoff.

