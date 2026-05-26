Early Glimpse of Bills Defense Emerging Under Jim Leonhard in Buffalo

The start of the NFL regular season remains a ways away, but signs are starting to emerge from Buffalo Bills OTAs regarding the new look Bills defense under first-year coordinator Jim Leonhard.

The Bills welcomed several new additions to both the coaching staff and the roster over the past several months, pointing to a new age coming with Leonhard leading the charge on the defensive side of the ball. There are a few distinct changes that the Bills are trying to make, while other details have been revealed by Bills players during their time together for spring practices in Orchard Park.

“It’s been fun—we’re going slower,” said Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker regarding Leonhard’s early expectations for his group. “He wants us to learn the whole defense.”

Along with the cerebral side of the game, there should be a noticeable change in the physical nature of Buffalo’s resistance in 2026.

The Bills will play a more attacking style

Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

One of the common themes surrounding the discussion of the Bills’ defense since Leonhard was hired has been the chaos it is supposed to impose upon its opponents. Look no further for confirmation of that expectation than the players the team has added both through free agency and the draft.

Many of those who the Bills have brought in possess skill sets that should help the team accomplish its goal of wreaking havoc in more ways than one. The first name that comes to mind is free-agent addition C.J. Gardner-Johnson, whom the team added to start opposite Cole Bishop at the safety position.

Gardner-Johnson has displayed a nose for the football throughout his entire career, recording two interceptions or more in four separate seasons, including two six-interception campaigns in 2022 and 2024. He has also forced four fumbles throughout his career and is coming off a career-high three sacks in 2025, which he recorded with the Chicago Bears.

There’s more to it than that

TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (3) rushes the line. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Additionally, several of the players the Bills brought in through the NFL Draft are as athletic as they come, again, pointing to the in-your-face style Leonhard hopes to deploy. Second-round edge rusher T.J. Parker and fourth-round linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr are two great examples.

According to RAS.football, Elarms-Orr’s 9.92 relative athletic score [RAS] out of a possible 10 ranks 26 among 3,215 linebackers scored over the past four decades, while Parker’s was almost as impressive. The Bills’ rookie EDGE scored a 9.33 RAS out of a possible 10, which is 138th out of 2,046 EDGE scored since 1987.

There are also other elements at play than those previously discussed. However, when you look at the tenacity added in players such as Gardner-Johnson, Bradley Chubb and others, coupled with the athleticism boost generated by the selections of Parker, Elarms-Orr and more, this group is starting to take shape in the early stages of its build.

Plenty of questions still must be answered, but it will be exciting to see the finished product when the Bills take the field for the first time in Week 1.