Bills Address Underrated Need in Recent 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The Buffalo Bills have already addressed many of their needs during NFL free agency.

They traded for Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore, which helps answer their biggest question. They also signed outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, giving them a strong pass-rusher, and addressed their concerns in the secondary with C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Geno Stone, and Dee Alford.

What they haven't done, however, is add any depth at defensive tackle. That's why Pro Football Network's Ian Cummings targets Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller at No. 26 in his latest 7-round NFL mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 26: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller arrives with the team before the start of the G-Day spring football game. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cummings says defensive tackle is an underrated need for the Bills, who have yet to re-sign veteran DaQuan Jones. They do have Deone Walker, who was exceptional as a rookie in 2025, as well as Ed Oliver.

Their depth behind those two is questionable, however, and Oliver struggled to stay healthy this past season. Adding another player who can give them quality snaps wouldn't be a bad idea, and Cummings believes Miller would be a great fit in new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's scheme.

"An underrated need for the Bills is a defensive tackle who can fuse together the line between upstart defensive tackle Deone Walker and sawed-off disruptor defensive tackle Ed Oliver. Someone with 1-tech functionality in defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s scheme makes sense, and Christen Miller qualifies," Cummings wrote.

"At 6-foot-4, 321 pounds, with 33-inch arms, Miller sports a wide, heavy-set frame and stone clubs for hands. He can reset the point and tear through blocks with startling force, he’s resilient against combo blocks and double-teams, and he flashes the twitch and burst to insulate pass-rush upside."

Miller spent four seasons with the Bulldogs, who have become one of the premier defensive programs in the NCAA. In 2025, Miller recorded 23 tackles, four tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

Bills also add WR help in PFSN mock draft

USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane catches a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Buffalo doesn't have a selection in Round 2, after sending the 60th pick to Chicago for Moore. Even after adding the veteran receiver, the Bills could still use more help at that position.

That's why Cummings has them selecting USC wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane at No. 91. Lane might not be a WR1 candidate, but he's a smooth athlete who can win contested passes.

"Ja’Kobi Lane completes the Bills’ WR room with his gazelle-invoking mobility, smooth stem IQ, explosive intermediate athleticism, and sprawling catch radius in 50-50 situations," Cummings wrote.

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