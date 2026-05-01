Bills' Biggest Remaining Needs After the Draft: What’s Still Missing

After going 12-5 but missing out on the Super Bowl, the Buffalo Bills decided to make some big changes. Head coach Sean McDermott was fired after nine strong seasons and offensive coordinator Joe Brady was promoted to the position.

Buffalo then signed Jim Leonhard to coach their defense, signaling a major shift in scheme. Throughout the offseason, they worked on getting players to fit Brady and Leonhard's vision, and overall, the work has been solid.

There are critics who believe they overpaid for veterans such as wide receiver DJ Moore and EDGE Bradley Chubb, but those two make the roster better. General manager Brandon Beane also took heat for trading out of Round 1, but overall, he did well with a draft class led by T.J. Parker.

That said, there are still a few areas of concern as the Bills prepare for another season of chasing after their championship dreams.

Buffalo Bills biggest remaining needs

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Even though the Bills addressed most of these positions, their top three areas of concern remain on the defensive side of the ball.

Inside Linebacker

Nose Tackle

Cornerback

At inside linebacker, they have Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams as the starters. Bernard is the leader of the group, but upgrading next to him would have been ideal. They did land TCU's Kaleb Elarms-Orr in the fourth round and he could prove to be a steal. That said, he shouldn't be counted on too heavily as a rookie. There's also a need for depth behind with Elarms-Orr standing out as their top option behind the two veterans.

At nose tackle, they're going to lean heavily on Deone Walker. Buffalo also believes DeWayne Carter can factor into the mix after adding muscle while recovering from a torn Achilles. Perhaps that proves to be enough, but for now, there's some reason for concern, especially given their struggles against the run in 2025.

Bills top concern remains in the secondary

Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The top concern in Buffalo, however, remains at cornerback. Christian Benford was sensational in 2025 and rookie Maxwell Hairston showed plenty of potential. Unfortunately, Hairston also dealt with injuries throughout the year, an issue he also had during his college days.

Buffalo signed Dee Alford and selected Davison Igbinosun in the second round of the draft, but they have some concerns as well. Alford is coming off his best season, but hasn't been wildly consistent throughout his career. Igbinosun has plenty of talent, but he's been overly physical at times, leading to penalty issues early in his career at Ohio State.

In the end, the Bills could prove to be fine at these spots, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't be kicking the tires on potential free agent solutions.

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