Buffalo Bills' NFL Draft Rumors: What’s Real, What’s Smoke and What to Watch

Finally, the 2026 NFL Draft has arrived, and the Buffalo Bills will have the chance to make a selection at some point on Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

It'll be the Bills' first draft under head coach Joe Brady, but the ninth year that general manager Brandon Beane is spearheading the war room effort.

In addition to reinforcing some areas of depth on offense, the Bills appear likely to use the majority of their seven selections on defensive players, who fit new coordinator Jim Leonhard's multiple 3-4 scheme.

Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard, left, is shown during the first quarter of their game against Minnesota Saturday, November 26, 2022 | MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

After weeks of rumors and speculation, here's what we learned about the Buffalo Bills' approach to the three-day draft.

What's real?

The Bills aren't nearly as high on the first-round prospect pool as they've been in previous years.

Although he wouldn't give a number, Beane insinuated that Buffalo has identified fewer than 20 prospects worthy of first-round grades.

"I would say we're on the lower end of it, without saying the number of true first round grades," said Beane on Monday in Orchard Park.

When the Bills faced an underwhelming bottom half of Round 1 in 2024, they traded back twice after initially holding the No. 28 overall pick.

Jul 24, 2024; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills ownwe Terry Pegula (left) and general manager Brandon Beane watch a training camp session at St. John Fisher University. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Unless a first-round prospect magically falls down the board into Buffalo's spot at No. 26 overall, expect Beane to be working the phones hard in an attempt to traded down and acquire more picks.

As WGR's Sal Capaccio pointed out, the Los Angeles Rams traded the No. 26 overall selection during the 2025 NFL Draft, and received a second-rounder and a 2026 first-rounder as part of the exchange.

What's smoke?

The Bills are unquestionably happy with the addition of wide receiver DJ Moore, but beware not the assume that they're content at the position.

“Listen, you want all your picks. You want to be selective when you do it, but we just felt in most drafts, and especially in this draft, we just didn't feel like there's going to be a player of DJ's caliber to trade that 2. So, we're excited how we've already spent a little bit of our draft capital," said Beane.

While the Bills used their Round 2 selection to acquire Moore, they likely remain willing to double dip on wide receiver if the right prospect is available at No. 26 overall. KC Concepcion, anyone?

Buffalo still needs WR depth, and it could turn the position into one of strength with a first-rounder on Thursday night. If not in Round 1, the Bills seem likely to take a wide receiver somewhere along the way. Connecticut's Skyler Bell is a Day 2 prospect who has been scouted by Buffalo.

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the touchdown against UAB Blazers cornerback Tariq Watson (24) in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

What to watch

First, and foremost, the Bills will presumably use this draft to provide building blocks for new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Switching to a 3-4 base defense, Buffalo has needs at all three levels. Linebacker and edge rusher should take precedence, but secondary and interior defensive line could also use depth pieces.

While Beane is seemingly always looking to increase his number of selections, the bulk of the Bills' movement may wind up being in the middle rounds in the form of trading up to ensure access to a targeted prospect.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In 2025, Buffalo traded up the board to draft South Carolina defensive tackle TJ Sanders (Round 2) and Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker (Round 4).

It wouldn't be surprising to see the Bills trade up into Round 2 should an edge rusher prospect like Central Florida's Malachi Lawrence still be available.

The Bills enter the 2026 NFL Draft with seven selections in the holster, five of which are on Day 3.

Apr 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Josh Allen is selected as the number seven overall pick to the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

2026 Bills' draft picks

Round 1 — No. 26 overall



Round 3 — No. 91 overall



Round 4 — No. 126 overall



Round 5 — No. 165 overall (from Bears)



Round 5 — No. 168 overall



Round 6 — No. 182 (from Raiders)



Round 7 — No. 220 (from Jets)