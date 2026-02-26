There are a load of possibilities to consider when projecting what the Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver corps will look like to begin the 2026 campaign.

Various trade ideas and big fish free-agent signings have joined Bills’ fans' draft dreams as potential roads to go down when searching for a new star pass catcher this offseason. One that many fans have considered is signing the recently released Tyreek Hill, who was cut by the Miami Dolphins on Feb. 16.

Hill sustained a gruesome knee injury that ended his ’25 season and will require months of rehab before he can possibly return to action. Still, Bills president of football operations Brandon Beane and head coach Joe Brady were asked if they had any interest in pursuing the 31-year-old.

“We’re always doing due diligence,” Beane said while appearing on Pro Football Talk on Tuesday from the NFL Scouting Combine. “That guy is a heck of a player. What he’s done and, you know, I know he had a tough injury. … Beyond that, there’s really not a lot more to it.”

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) practices before the game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Beane's comments appeared to tamp down any possibility of the Bills signing Hill, but what Brady said next left the door slightly ajar.

‘Let’s not eliminate anybody’

The Bills' new head coach was adamant that the Bills would cross every bridge and turn over every rock to improve the roster this offseason.

“We are going to approach everyone the same,” said the Bills’ head coach. “If you’re a free agent, if you’re a draft pick… I told the scouts in the college process, ‘Look, let’s not eliminate anybody.’”

Hill’s injury was described as a dislocated knee along with several torn ligaments, including his ACL. The injury occurred during his team’s Week 4 matchup with the New York Jets. Given the significance of his ailment, there is no guarantee Hill will return this season, or at anytime in the future.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

“With another surgery still ahead, he’s unlikely to return until late this season, and it’s possible he won’t be back until next year,” posted Dr. David Chao, @ProFootballDoc on X. “This type of injury, given his style of play, falls into the career-threatening category.”

Hill is an eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro. His production dipped during his last full season in 2024, as he went from recording 119 receptions for 1,799 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns in 2023 to 81 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns the following season in 2024.

He finished with 21 receptions for 265 yards and one touchdown before being lost due to injury in 2025. It remains unclear if Hill will have anything left in the tank if and when he returns to full health.