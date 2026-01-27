Buffalo Bills 2025 Team Awards highlighted by two red-hot rookies

While the Buffalo Bills fell short of their ultimate goal this season, several individuals deserved recognition for their respective performances throughout the year.

Here are selections for Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year from the Bills’ 2025 season.

MVP — QB Josh Allen

Allen was named an NFL MVP finalist for the fourth straight year after recording 4,247 yards from scrimmage and 39 total touchdowns during the regular season. Despite some turnover trouble in a Divisional Round loss to the Denver Broncos, Allen finished the team’s two postseason games with six total touchdowns, continuing to serve as the driving force behind the Bills’ offensive success despite a dearth of pass-catching talent surrounding him.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs against Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) and defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (96) during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

OPOY — RB James Cook

Cook was named a second-team All-Pro after becoming the Bills’ first running back to earn the NFL rushing title since O.J. Simpson in 1976, recording 1,621 yards rushing and 14 total touchdowns. He averaged a league-leading 95.4 yards rushing per game and finished the year with 10 games of 100-plus yards rushing, including playoffs.

DPOY — EDGE Greg Rousseau

Rousseau finished the season strong, recording a team-high seven sacks while turning in several impactful performances down the stretch of the year. While the Bills’ pass rush as a whole left plenty to be desired, finishing the year with 36 sacks as a team, which was tied for 20th most in the league.

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) carries the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) defends during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

OROY — TE Jackson Hawes

Hawes’ dual-threat ability as both a blocker and pass catcher was a pleasant surprise during his rookie season, which he finished with 16 receptions for 187 yards and three touchdowns. He came through in the clutch on several occasions for the Bills’ passing game, while his work leading the way for Cook and the other Bills’ ball carriers in the running game was even more substantial. The future is bright for the 25-year-old.

DROY — DT Deone Walker

Walker helped solidify a banged-up Bills’ defensive line this season, finishing the year with 39 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, a sack and four passes defensed. The rookie was healthy for the entirety of his first professional season and proved he belonged, which bodes well for Buffalo’s defensive trench unit moving forward.

