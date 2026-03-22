Bills-Chiefs Trade Shakes Up First Round of New NFL Mock Draft

Adding wide receiver DJ Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears allowed the Buffalo Bills to address their biggest concern.

While they can still use more help at receiver, Moore's addition means they won't have to reach for a wideout in Round 1. With more opportunities available to them, the Bills decide to trade back in a new mock draft from NFL.com's Chad Reuter.

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In Round 1, Reuter has the Bills dropping back from No. 26 to No. 29. To make the move, they end up with a fourth-round pick while also sending a sixth to Kansas City. Buffalo also still lands a starter as a position of need, taking Texas A&M EDGE Cashius Howell.

Round 1, Pick 29 (via Chiefs): Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies DE Cashius Howell rushes the line during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Many teams will overlook Howell due to his arm length, but he has a full arsenal of pass-rush moves. He was impossible to block at Texas A&M and would give the Bills an explosive option opposite Gregory Rousseau.

"The Bills' new-look defense could use Howell's speed off the edge. Opponents will forget all about his short arms (30 1/4 inches) when he becomes a major pass-rush factor as his rookie campaign progresses," Reuter wrote.

Round 3, Pick 91: Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

Oregon’s Bryce Boettcher celebrates the Ducks' victory over James Madison at the end of the game at Autzen Stadium. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson still unsigned, the Bills need more depth at linebacker. To fill that void, they use their third-round selection on Bryce Boettcher in this mock.

Boettcher had 136 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, six pass deflections, and one interception during his final season with the Ducks. He's a former walk-on, who also starred at baseball, and brings the high-motor approach that defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will love.

Round 4, Pick 109 (via Chiefs): Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC

Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even with Moore being added, the Bills need more help at wide receiver. With the fourth-round pick they acquired in the mock trade with the Chiefs, they find that help with USC's Ja'Kobi Lane. Standing 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Lane is a red zone threat who knows how to win contested passes.

Round 4, Pick 126: DJ Campbell, G, Texas

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman DJ Campbell against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoffs. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After losing David Edwards in free agency, Buffalo is likely to turn to Alec Anderson as their new left guard. They now land a new backup by taking DJ Campbell out of Texas in Round 4.

Campbell is an experienced starter, who should be able to help an NFL team right away. He's not wildly athletic, which is why he's available in Round 4, but he could develop into a starter down the road.

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