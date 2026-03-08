Criticism of Bills' DJ Moore Trade Continues to Rage As Analyst Picks Deal Apart

There have been varying viewpoints offered since the Buffalo Bills finalized a trade with the Chicago Bears for wide receiver DJ Moore.

However, when it comes to the national media, it seems the criticism has outweighed the applause. In a recent appearance on ESPN, analyst Joe Fortenbuagh responded to the question of who won the trade between the Bills and Bears, and he didn’t mince words.

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) warms up during training camp at Halas Hall. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

To the ESPN analyst, the winner of the deal was clear.

“Bears in a landslide,” said Fortenbaugh on First Take. “The thing that worries me with Buffalo is DJ Moore is [he is a]good player. He addresses a concern. No doubt. You’re now paying your wide receiver group $4 million less than Cincinnati’s paying their wide receiver group. They get [Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins] out of that.

“You have DJ Moore, who [is] good, and then what else after that? That’s a bit of a concern.”

According to Spotrac, the Bills are allocating a combined contract average annual value (AAV) of $65M to their wide receiver group this season, which is the third most in the league, behind only the Bengals ($77M) and the Dallas Cowboys ($72M). That includes Moore’s contract, which has been valued at three years, $73.5M remaining on the deal.

Aside from the newly acquired pass catcher, the Bills come equipped with an uninspiring cast of characters at the position. Other than Khalil Shakir, who is effective in his role, there isn’t much to be excited about when it comes to Buffalo’s set of outside pass catchers.

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) reacts during the second half at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Keon Coleman has been a disappointment in his first two professional seasons, while Curtis Samuel has been shipped out after a disappointing stint, leaving another free-agent failure, Joshua Palmer, along with Tyler Shavers, as others set to compete for targets in 2026.

There’s a good chance the Bills add additional pieces to bolster the unit once free agency opens on Mar. 11, as there is a list of quality players set to become available on the open market. One name that should be a no-brainer re-signing is Brandin Cooks, who was a significant contributor for the Bills down the stretch and in the playoffs.

Elsewhere, the draft is also an option, with the Bills having already met with a few prospects at and after the NFL Scouting Combine. There is no shortage of options available for Buffalo to pick from; the key over the next few weeks will be setting their sights on the right targets and pouncing at the right time to ensure this is an improved group this season.