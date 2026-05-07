Bills Urged to Sign Former All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins

After watching Josh Allen and the offense work entirely too hard for every yard this past season, the Buffalo Bills finally decided to get some proven help at wide receiver.

Buffalo traded for DJ Moore, who has experience with new head coach Joe Brady, going back to their days with the Carolina Panthers. The Bills were criticized for giving up a second-round pick for Moore, considering his declining stats in recent years, but he’s still a superior option to any Buffalo receiver not named Khalil Shakir.

That said, there’s still room for more help at the position. Rookie fourth-round pick Skyler Bell is someone who might provide a spark but CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani believes they should still consider another veteran, even naming them a landing spot for DeAndre Hopkins.

Is DeAndre Hopkins an option for the Buffalo Bills?

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Deandre Hopkins reacts after making a reception against the Cincinnati Bengals. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Dajani states that Buffalo is under pressure to win a Super Bowl now, and doesn’t believe Moore does enough to move the needle.

”The Buffalo Bills have made it clear they are Super Bowl or bust with the surprising firing of coach Sean McDermott. There's pressure on Brandon Beane and Joe Brady to win now, and the Bills didn't exactly revamp Allen's weaponry this offseason apart from the DJ Moore acquisition,” Dajani wrote.

Hopkins is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro with an incredible resume. In 13 years, he has 1,006 receptions for 13,295 yards, and 85 touchdowns. The problem is that his numbers have dropped off dramatically over the past two seasons.

In 2024, he split time with the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs, finishing with 56 receptions for 610 yards and five touchdowns. This past season, he was with the Baltimore Ravens and wasn’t much of a factor. Hopkins recorded career lows with 22 receptions for 330 yards and had just two touchdowns.

Hopkins will be 34 when the season begins, making his fit in Buffalo less than ideal.

Bills haven’t had great luck with declining veteran WRs

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks warms up in the rain before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Not only has Hopkins seen a steep decline, but Brandon Beane’s track record with veteran receivers isn’t good.

He traded for Amari Cooper in 2024, ignoring Cooper’s decline that season with the Cleveland Browns. Cooper played in eight games for the Bills and had just 20 receptions for 297 yards. He then averaged 6.8 yards per catch in the postseason.

In 2025, they signed Brandin Cooks after he was released by the New Orleans Saints. Cooks did average 22.8 yards per catch, but had just five receptions and was guilty of some untimely drops.

That means they’re already expecting DJ Moore to buck that trend, and even though Bills On SI writer Ralph Ventre believes he could, expecting Hopkins to also be a hit would be asking too much.