Bills Connected to 8-Time Pro Bowl Safety as Possible Trade Suitor Before Deadline

If there's one position the Buffalo Bills should look to add to ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 10, it's safety.

The Bills are currently sporting a starting duo of Cole Bishop and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, but neither player has been all that great in 2026.



Bishop may have had his best game of the season in Week 6, with Hamlin playing most snaps along side Bishop, so hopefully better things are ahead.

Depending on Gardner-Johnson is a risky proposition at this point because not only has he not been that effective this season, he is also very unpredictable, as evidenced by his ejection for spitting and subsequent suspension.

The depth options behind those two are shaky. We know Damar Hamlin's limits, and rookie Jalon Kilgore remains unproven with only two games and 11 defensive snaps under his belt.

Bills linked to 8-time Pro Bowl safety

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame agrees the Bills need more help at safety and that's why he connected Buffalo as a possible trade suitor for Arizona Cardinals eight-time Pro Bowl safety, Budda Baker.

"Baker is not the typical veteran acquisition. He’s an eight-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first-team All-Pro who has been incredibly durable and productive. This year, Baker already has 3.5 sacks and three passes defensed with an interception. Signed through 2027 with a $16 million base salary next year, Baker won’t come cheap. But with his past and present production, he might be the best player on the market," Verderame said.

"Potential fits: Bills, Bears," Verderame added.

Does Baker Fit a Need for the Bills?

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) reacts after a play =D+ during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is exactly the kind of trade the Bills should be looking to make as they navigate another season in which they have Super Bowl aspirations.

Baker has been one of the better safeties in the NFL for years now, and he has the slew Pro Bowl nods to prove it. Baker has also been an All-Pro four times, including two first-team selections.

Baker can play at either safety spot, but the veteran excels in the box, where he is a good run defender and an elite blitzer. In 2026 alone, Baker has six pressures and four sacks, per Pro Football Focus.

The 30-year-old's 65.3 run defense grade is OK but not great, but it's worth noting he has typically hovered around 80 in that area during his career, so we know he's capable of better.

What a Baker to Bills trade would mean

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) celebrates a sack against the Seattle Seahawks during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Baker and Bishop, the Bills will have a versatile duo that can play at both safety spots and in the slot, although ideally Buffalo will want Baker in the box and Bishop back deep.

The addition of Baker would also push Gardner-Johnson down the depth chart, which will give the Bills a very good third safety and another option in the slot.

What Would a Trade Likely Cost the Bills in Picks and Cap Space?

Baker is playing under the 3-year, $54 million extension that he signed with the Cardinals in December 2024.

It is a positive that the veteran defensive back still has one more year left after 2026 on his contract, but he is owed about another $18M in 2027. On the flip side, there is also a contractual buyout after 2026 for $3M, so the Bills aren't tied to him if they don't want to be.

To make the trade, the Bills would owe Budda approximately $10M in 2026 and would need to clear about $5M in cap space to support the trade.

When it comes to trade compensation, it will probably cost no less than a fourth-round pick to acquire Baker.



The Bills have a pair of those selections in 2027, so they can afford to give up one.

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