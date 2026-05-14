Bills To Face Chiefs in Buffalo’s First-Ever Thanksgiving Home Game

The full 2026 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday night, but some of the biggest games of the season have already been confirmed.

One confirmed game is the home opener, which will take place in Week 2 as the Bills host the Detroit Lions. That will be the first-ever game played in the new Highmark Stadium, and will be in prime-time, and on Amazon Prime.

Now, another game has been confirmed with the Bills reportedly hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Night. This will be the final game of the holiday triple header, with kickoff being 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC. Buffalo's game will follow the Chicago Bears visiting the Detroit Lions at 1:00 p.m. EST and the Philadelphia Eagles visiting the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. EST.

Buffalo will make history by hosting Kansas City on Thanksgiving

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III escapes the attempted tackle by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This will be a historic game for the Bills, since it will mark the first time the franchise has ever hosted a game on Thanksgiving.

In the past, these games have been unique to Dallas and Detroit, but the NFL added a third game in 2006. That gives fans a full day of games to enjoy while spending time with family, and filling up on turkey.

This game itself will have plenty of intrigue. The Bills and Chiefs have become huge rivals with Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes standing out as two of the best in the game. Allen has dominated the series in the regular season, with a record of 5-1 against the Chiefs. The playoffs are another story, however, with Allen going 0-4 in the postseason against Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Kansas City is coming off a frustrating season 6-11 campaign, which was their first losing season since 2012. Mahomes missed the final three games following a torn ACL, all of which were losses. They will be looking to get back on track this year, while new head coach Joe Brady and the Bills will be out to prove they can take their next step.

Bills have been succesful in the past on Thanksgiving Day

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and TE Dawson Knox enjoy a turkey leg at the end of their game against the New Orleans Saints. | Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

The Bills have played 11 Thanksgiving games entering this season, and have a record of 6-4-1. Their last Thanksgiving game was in 2022, which was a 28-25 win against the Detroit Lions. A 45-yard field goal from Tyler Bass with two seconds remaining secured that victory.

Buffalo also played in 2021, knocking off the New Orleans Saints 31-6, and defeated the Dallas Cowboys 26-15 in 2019.

That game was their first in the series since 1994, with the presence of Josh Allen surely playing a part in the league's desire to feature them more often. Allen now enters this game with a record of 3-0 on Thanksgiving, looking to keep that record intact.