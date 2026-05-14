Bills Have New Trade Target That Should Be on the Radar as OTAs Approach

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane made several moves in an attempt to shore up the secondary this offseason.

The Bills released veteran cornerback Taron Johnson, and replaced him with free agency addition Dee Alford. At safety, they added C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone, who Bills On SI's Ralph Ventre called a bargain addition. Adding Gardner-Johnson and Stone gives Buffalo two players capable of starting alongside Cole Bishop.

While those moves should help, cornerback remains a concern. While they have Christian Benford locking down one side, the Bills enter 2026 expecting Maxwell Hairston to be the other starter on the outside. The problem here is that Hairston has struggled to stay healthy, and if that remains the case in his second season, Buffalo will have to turn to rookie Davison Igbinosun.

Buffalo Bills can't take chances at cornerback

Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Ohio State product has plenty of upside, but he might not be ready to start right away. For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, they shouldn't be heading into the season with question marks at such a key position, which is why they should target Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss in a trade.

Spotrac lists Moss as a player who could be on the trading block, although it has nothing to do with his play. Moss is coming off a strong season, which included him breaking up 19 passes. That said, he's in a contract year and could be in danger of losing his starting job to Jahdae Barron.

"Moss started all 17 games in 2025, and has now put together back-to-back strong seasons, especially as it pertains to stopping the running game. However it stands to reason that 2025 1st-round pick Jahdae Barron will be ready to step into his role going forward, putting Moss - who is entering a contract year in 2026 - on the outside looking in," via Spotrac.

Moss earned a respectable overall grade from PFF of 65.9, but was especially strong in run defense with a score of 70.9. He finished 2025 with 80 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception to go along with his 19 pass deflections.

Riley Moss would help Bills defensive transition

Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Moss might be a one-year rental, especially if he balls out and earns a huge payday next offseason. That said, he could be the perfect stop-gap player for the Bills.

Not only would he be highly motivated due to his contract status, but Moss spent the past two seasons working with current Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. Now in Buffalo, Leonhard is installing his new system, and adding a player who worked closely with him while he was coaching defensive backs in Denver will only help speed along the learning curve.

This would also afford Igbinosun the time he needs to develop his skills before being asked to step into a major role.