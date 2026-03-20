Terms Revealed for Bills' Bargain Free Agent Signing Who Has Made 36 Straight Starts

The Buffalo Bills added an established starter to their defensive secondary in what could prove to be one of the top bargains in NFL Free Agency this March.

Safety Geno Stone, who has made 36 consecutive starts, signed a one-year contract as an unrestricted free agent, and the terms are extremely team friendly.

According to reporter Aaron Wilson, and confirmed by Spotrac, Stone will make slightly more than the NFL veteran minimum in 2026 with his contract being worth $1.402 million. It'll cost the Bills $1.262 million in salary cap space. By comparison, Buffalo paid $2 million to Damar Hamlin in 2025.

Although he'll have to compete against Super Bowl champion Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Stone will have a chance to start for a team that's expected to contend, and there's little doubt that the Bills' recent history of winning played a major part in his decision to sign.

"Really just talking with my agent, just me getting back to a winning culture," said Stone. "I think they're gonna use me to my strengths, and that's the main thing I want to do at this point in my career."

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) tries to avoid a tackle by Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

What Stone offers Bills

Whether or not Stone earns the starting spot alongside the young, promising Cole Bishop, he'll add value to the position group with his experience and reliability.

"They're gonna get a guy that's gonna compete everyday, a guy that's gonna be in the right spots at the right time, and a leader," said Stone. "Now, I'm seven years in the league. I feel like I've been around a lot to know what it takes to be a pro in this league and what it takes to win."

Set to turn 27 years old on April 19, Stone has 85 career NFL appearances under his belt, not including three playoff games with the Baltimore Ravens.

Oct 15, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone (26) intercepts a pass intended for Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (85) as Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) watches | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Stone's starting credentials

The 5-foot-11 Stone has played both the free and strong safety roles since entering the league as a 2020 Baltimore Ravens' seventh-round draft pick.

He played in all 34 games while earning 18 starts over his last two seasons in Baltimore. In 2023, Stone's seven interceptions led all NFL safeties.

Upon arriving in Cincinnati as a free agent, Stone immediately became a full-timer in the Bengals' secondary and totaled 185 tackles over 34 starts. He also accounted for six interceptions and eight quarterback hits during that two-year span.