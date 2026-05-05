Do Bills Really Have a Breakout CB in Maxwell Hairston?

In need of help in the secondary, the Buffalo Bills used their first pick in the 2025 NFL draft, No. 30 overall, on Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston.

Hairston came in with plenty of excitement after posting a blistering 4.28 in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine. He also displayed an infectious energy as he energetically congratulated every single player taken ahead of him during the draft.

As a rookie, Hairston showed flashes of being a starting-caliber player, finishing with 18 tackles, five pass defenses, and two interceptions. The problem, however, was durability. Hairston suffered a knee injury during the preseason that delayed his start. He also ended the season injured, suffering an ankle injury in their Week 18 finale.

Maxwell Hairston named among top breakout candidates

Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Despite the injuries, Fox Sports’ Greg Auman named Hairston one of the top candidates to break out in 2026, saying his experience as a rookie should help him lock up a starting spot.

”Maxwell Hairston, the 30th overall pick in the 2025 draft, was derailed early by a preseason knee injury, but he'll go from three starts as a rookie to opening the year as a starting outside corner,” Auman wrote.

“The Bills have had a frustrating run of regular-season success with only one conference championship appearance in the last five years. If they're to get there in 2026, they'll need young players like Hairston to step up in a big way.”

Having Hairston start opposite Christian Benford would be an ideal situation for the Bills, who spent much of the offseason improving their secondary. They signed cornerback Dee Alford as well as safeties Geno Stone and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Buffalo also traded up for Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun in the second round of the 2026 NFL draft.

Do the Bills have faith in Maxwell Hairston?

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun celebrates an interception against the Indiana Hoosiers. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Auman’s correct in seeing the potential in Hairston, we see his potential to break out differently. Hairston definitely had his moments as a rookie, but as Bills On SI’s Ralph Ventre recently said, Brandon Beane’s decision to move up for Igbinosun doesn’t bode well for Hairston.

Beane even admitted to getting “antsy” about adding a cornerback, calling it their biggest hole. None of that makes it sound as though the Bills believe Hairston is someone they can rely too heavily upon. At least not until he proves he can stay healthy.

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