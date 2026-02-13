Bills Linked to Compelling A.J. Brown Trade Proposal

Wide receiver is once again the biggest need for the Buffalo Bills as they enter the offseason.

General manager Brandon Beane has attempted to solve the team's issue with multiple moves over the past couple of seasons. In 2024, he used their first pick (No. 33 in Round 2) on Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman. This year, he signed free agent Joshua Palmer to a three-year, $36 million deal.

MORE: Pros and Cons of Bills Pursuing a Big-Name Receiver in Free Agency

Neither move has worked out as the Bills are still searching for answers. Coleman, who showed potential as a rookie, took a step back in 2025 and was benched for multiple games during the season. Palmer wasn't much of a factor at all, with 303 yards and no touchdowns on 22 receptions.

Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman takes the field during team introductions before their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After making two modest moves, it might be time for Beane to get aggressive to fix the position. That's why Bleacher Report's Moe Moton says the Bills are one of five teams that could land Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown.

MORE: Buffalo Bills' New Stadium is 'Waste of Money' Says Former Star WR

Philadelphia added Brown through a 2022 NFL draft day trade and he's been an impressive player for them. In four seasons, he has 339 receptions for 5,034 yards and 32 touchdowns. Despite his numbers, his happiness with the franchise has been in question, leading to trade rumors this offseason.

What would a trade package for A.J. Brown look like?

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown celebrates a first down against the San Francisco 49ers. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

In exchange for the All-Pro wideout, Moton says Buffalo could send the Eagles a 2026 2nd-round pick, as well as Coleman.

"In the Bills' playoff loss to the Denver Broncos, wideouts Brandin Cooks and Mecole Hardman failed to come down with big catches down the stretch. Brown had drop issues in the Eagles' Wild Card Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but he's typically reliable in clutch moments," Moton wrote.

MORE: Analyst Warns of All-Too-Familiar Worst-Case Scenario for Bills in 2026

"Quarterback Josh Allen can show off his big arm with Brown, who averages 15.3 yards per catch for his career. The big-bodied receiver would bring a much-needed explosive element to the Bills' aerial attack."

Moton says that even with Joe Brady claiming he wants Coleman to stay with the team, the third-year wideout could benefit from a fresh start. For the Eagles, they would land a player with upside, while clearing plenty of cap space and adding an extra pick on Day 2.