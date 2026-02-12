Analyst Warns of All-Too-Familiar Worst-Case Scenario for Bills in 2026

The Buffalo Bills went into the 2024 season knowing they needed more depth at wide receiver. They believed they found that when they used the 33rd overall pick in the NFL draft on Florida State’s Keon Coleman.

As a rookie, Coleman flashed his immense potential, but left a lot to be desired. Still, Buffalo felt comfortable enough to go into the season without any major additions at the position.

That proved to be a mistake, with Coleman failing to take the next step. His lack of development hindered the entire offense and has them entering the 2026 offseason in the same spot they were one year ago, at least in regard to the wideout spot.

This has Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox concerned that Buffalo could once again fail to fix the situation. He even called this their worst-case scenario for 2026.

“It was an odd decision, considering the Bills largely lost in January because Allen made too many mistakes while trying to play hero ball. He was consistently let down by a patched-together receiving corps and may have yielded a very different outcome with more reliable targets,” Knox wrote. “And along with firing McDermott, Buffalo promoted the general manager who crafted an underwhelming receiving corps and the offensive coordinator who failed to adapt.”

“GM Brandon Beane and new head coach Joe Brady will continue to build Allen's support system. If they fail to land a truly dependable go-to receiver or two, the Bills can't expect a different outcome.”

What options do the Bills have for fixing the WR position?

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce catches a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Knox said the Bills have to find some help, and offered two suggestions. He stated they needed to target Indianapolis Colts receiver Alec Pierce, who is set for free agency, or select Notre Dame’s Malachi Fields in the NFL draft.

Those selections are solid, but the Bills could look at others as well. Veteran Mike Evans is set for free agency, and although he would be a short-term solution, he would vastly improve the offense.

There have also been calls to explore a blockbuster trade for someone like George Pickens. While the Dallas Cowboys have made it clear they want to retain Pickens, the failure to work out a long-term deal could open the door for Buffalo.

Whatever they do, general manager Brandon Beane has to get more help for new Joe Brady and quarterback Josh Allen. If he doesn’t, there won’t be much change in 2026.