Buffalo Bills Should Trade For Super Bowl Champion WR, Says NFL commentator

It’s no secret that the Buffalo Bills are in the market for a wide receiver this offseason.

With Buffalo's WR corps coming off a horrendous season, one polarizing NFL commentator has a proposition for President of Football Operations Brandon Beane. Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown has been rumored to be available following a year full of drama between him and his team, and will likely be subject to increased trade rumors as the weeks go on.

While he sees a few suitors making a play for Brown, FOX Sports’ Nick Wright believes the Bills should pounce.

“New England is going to come up, I would imagine Buffalo is going to come up, and I would imagine … I was thinking Houston,” said Wright on First Things First.

“I think Buffalo’s kind of desperate,” he added. “So, to me, they make more sense.”

RELATED: Two Game-Changing WRs Buffalo Bills Should Trade for, Per NFL Analyst

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) prepares to catch a pass against Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

What they’d be getting

Brown has recorded four straight seasons of 1,000-plus yards receiving, while, if acquired, he would cost the Bills just $7 million in cap space in 2026, per Spotrac. He had a down year in 2025, with his receiving EPA dropping from seventh in 2024 (+56.7) to 39th in 2025 (+24.9), per Next Gen Stats. But much of that had to do with poor quarterback play put forth by Jalen Hurts.

The diminished connection between Brown and Hurts also led to rumblings that the relationship between the WR-QB combo had fractured. However, if traded to the Bills, Wright’s co-host Chris Broussard doesn’t feel a potential schism in the huddle would be a problem.

“Josh Allen has done too much for him to squawk about Josh Allen, not getting the ball,” said Broussard. “I think he has to have too much respect for Josh Allen to make noise.”

MORE: Buffalo Bills Sign WR and QB Weeks Ahead of Free Agency

.@getnickwright thinks the Bills should call the Eagles for AJ Brown this offseason 👀



“There is a scorpion and the frog component to getting in business with AJ Brown. He has been highly productive and prolific statistically in both of his NFL stops and worn out his welcome.” pic.twitter.com/JnoRdIjiM9 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 10, 2026

Big upgrade

If the Bills were to trade for Brown, they would receive an instant upgrade over what they currently have at the position. Buffalo’s top two WRs in receiving EPA this season were Brandin Cooks (+14.3) and Tyrell Shavers (+12.6), who ranked 77th and 87th, respectively.

It may not be the perfect move to upgrade quarterback Josh Allen’s list of targets, but it is certainly one the Bills should consider.

There is one sticking point, however, as the Eagles would have to eat over $43M in dead cap over the remainder of Brown’s contract if they were trade him before June 1. That may be tough for them to swallow.