Bills Urged to Make Massive Draft Day Trade for Star Wide Receiver

General manager Brandon Beane has been adamant that the Buffalo Bills don't need a No. 1 wide receiver to win games.

While they've done well in the regular season the past two years with a committee approach, they've failed to get to the Super Bowl. That's been due in large part to the offensive struggles, which is tied directly to their lack of a playmaker at receiver.

That's why the Bills are expected to finally make it a priority to upgrade the position this offseason. There will be plenty of options, but Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski believes they should call the Philadelphia Eagles and offer the 26th pick for A.J. Brown.

"The Bills should be motivated to flip the 26th overall pick to the Eagles for a proven 28-year-old target. Brown's potential acquisition can rejuvenate an organization that decided being one of the NFL's best squads wasn't good enough and made a major move to name a new head coach. If Pegula and his front office is fully committed, they shouldn't stop there," Sobleski wrote.

"Conversely, Brown's potential trade, along with multiple other departures in the past year, could signal a significant Eagles' downturn after five straight postseason appearances, three division titles and a Super Bowl victory. But the setup at it currently stands isn't sustainable and Philadelphia should pivot."

Sobleski named this one of five moves that could turn the draft upside down. That's a great way to describe such a trade, since it could push the Bills over the top, while significantly damaging the Eagles.

Will Brandon Beane make a blockbuster trade?

After firing head coach Sean McDermott, the Bills have made it clear they expect more in the postseason. That was a bold move in its own right, but will Beane be aggressive enough to target Brown?

It's hard to predict what Beane will do, especially with their current cap situation. Buffalo needs to free up space to make any moves in free agency, and finding room for Brown's $23 million cap number won't be easy. That said, it could be what they need to finally take their next step.

