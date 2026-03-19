Famous Bills Mafia Tailgate Spot Changing Hands After It's Sold For Six Figures

A popular Buffalo Bills tailgate spot is in new hands.

Located steps away from Highmark Stadium, the Bills Mafia House has long been a destination for fans attending home games in Orchard Park. However, a trip to the famous gathering place may look different in 2026, as the house now has a new owner.

According to a report from WGRZ, the house has sold for $810,000 after being listed for just under $700,000. The Bills-themed structure was previously owned by Shane Prouty, a longtime Bills fan, for the past 13 years. In a post to the Bills Mafia House Facebook page, Prouty thanked his many supporters.

‘From the bottom of our hearts’

Jaclyn and Michael Reale both of Ft. Myers, FL tailgate outside Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. Michael Reale grew up in Rochester. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Today wraps up the weekend [relinquishing] ownership of The Bills Mafia House,” read the post. “The paperwork is officially signed, and the closing is done. I want to thank everyone who supported us over the past 13 years and helped make the Mafia House what it is. Over these past years it has been an amazing experience being a part of what it is, and becoming a staple for #Bills fans all around the world!”

The post added, “Truly from the bottom of our hearts, Thank You! In the end it was our time to move on, and our time todo what was best for our family in many aspects. Too the many friends we gained along the way I hope to continue to see all of you at future games!

“We will always be #BillsMafia! [To] the friends we lost along the way through necessary changes in how things were coordinated year to year, I continue to hope you the best as we move in our respective directions.”

Good timing

Camille Wagner of Lakewood, CO and Ron Ackerman of Thornton, CO joke around while tailgating at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The sale of the house coincides with the opening of the Bills’ new stadium, which is set to host its first event over the summer. Despite a few issues that have caused delays during the construction process, the organization expects its new building to be complete in time for the annual Return of the Blue and Red scrimmage during training camp.

The new stadium will seat about 62,000 fans and has generated a cost of $2.1 billion, which is over $500 million above the original estimate. It features a natural grass field and state-of-the-art snow-melting system along with a massive open-air canopy that will shield over 60% of fans from the elements, including snow, rain and wind.