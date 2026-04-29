Bills' Post-NFL Draft Mailbag: Identfying Best Value Picks Plus Starter Under Pressure

The Buffalo Bills rolled through the NFL Draft, making seven trades and 10 selections last week in Pittsburgh.

As rookie minicamp awaits, we selected four fan questions to answer in our Bills On SI post-draft mailbag.

Here's what's currently on the minds of Bills Mafia (in addition to the Sabres, of course).

Which projected starter is the most vulnerable to losing his job to a draft pick?

While every starting position is earned every year in the NFL, which has been thought to stand for Not For Long, second-year cornerback Maxwell Hairston may have to work even harder to maintain his CB2 status this season.

By trading up for Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun, the Bills indirectly sent a message to Hairston, their 2025 first-round pick who missed the first six games of his rookie season due to a training camp knee injury.

"And I honestly, as we started this draft, thought that the biggest hole in our roster was corner," said Beane.

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) catches a pass ahead of Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Christian Benford and Hairston are the presumed starters coming out of last season, the Bills feature no proven depth behind them. Hairston, himself, has only 11 career appearances, and he missed both Bills' playoff games after suffering an injury in the regular season finale.

"You saw the depth of our corners tested last year through injury. You want to make sure as the season goes along if injury strikes, that you got enough guys, even if they're not starters. This [Igbinosun] is a depth player that will come in and compete," said Beane.

Igbinosun arrives on the scene as the favorite to claim the CB3 spot that Tre'Davious White held last year, but there's also a possibility that the taller, longer rookie leapfrogs Hairston on the depth chart. We wrote about the plausibility of this scenario earlier this week.

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) reacts after a near interception in front of Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Donaven McCulley (1) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who is your favorite player drafted by the Bills?

Connecticut wide receiver Skyler Bell seems to be the popular choice for the majority of fans and pundits alike, and I like him, too, but I'll go in a different direction for the sake of conversation.

The Bills may have had more pressing needs when they used the No. 102 overall selection on Boston College offensive lineman Jude Bowry, but the pick was a smart one.

Buffalo, which lost swing tackle Ryan Van Demark and starting left guard David Edwards in free agency, added an exciting, versatile piece to the mix by drafting the BC team captain who made 21 starts at left tackle over the last two seasons.

“Tackle is a premium position, and we were following some guys even yesterday, but Jude was the best player on our board at the time. He filled a need that yesterday we weren't able to do," said Beane.

The 6-foot-5 Bowry projects as an economical replacement for Van Demark, but Beane views him as more than a swing tackle.

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry (71) blocks against Stanford Cardinal linebacker Ernest Cooper (44) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"The good thing about Jude, he's not just a tackle. We do believe he can come inside and compete at the guard position, so we like his versatility," said Beane.

Bowry, who weighed in at 313 pounds and ran a 5.08-second 40-yard dash, possesses good athleticism for a player of his size.

What can be said about Brandon Beane's performance this year?

Under pressure to fill a few holes, especially on defense, Beane seemingly delivered.

He appears to have made the most of the No. 26 overall selection by trading back, with no first-round graded prospects remaining on the board, and beefing up the Bills' mid-round assets.

Most importantly, Beane used at least one pick on every perceived Bills' draft need — edge rusher, cornerback depth, inside linebacker, young safety, wide receiver help, swing tackle.

Only time will tell if Beane made the right picks, but his approach was appropriate for where the Bills currently stand as an organization.

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the touchdown against UAB Blazers cornerback Tariq Watson (24) in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Who is the biggest sleeper out of the 10 players that Buffalo drafted?

Based on pre-draft projections, where he was drafted and his past production, South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore has serious sleeper potential for the Bills.

Despite multiple Day 2 draft grades, Kilgore was available to the Bills at No. 167 overall, and they pounced. Rated as the No. 76 overall prospect by NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah, the versatile defensive back has three years of starting experience at the Southeastern Conference level.

Nov 1, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) intercepts a pass intended for Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Winston Watkins (17) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

“Jalon was another guy we really liked, and we had a pretty good value," said Beane. "We sent [secondary coach] Joe Danna down to work him out, spent some time with him."

From Freshman All-American in 2023 to All-SEC in 2025, the 6-foot-1 Kilgore, who boasts 4.40-second speed, will have a chance to carve out a role alongside Cole Bishop in the Bills' safeties room.