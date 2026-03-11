Bills Make Surprising Move, Retain Longtime OL Ryan Van Demark in NFL Free Agency
Just ahead of the start of the NFL’s new league year, which opens on Wednesday at 4 p.m., the Buffalo Bills have made another move to potentially bring back one of their own.
The Bills elected to give the veteran offensive lineman a restricted free agent tender of $3.5 million, which was first reported by the Democrat and Chronicle’s Sal Maiorana, who was surprised by the news.
"I’m a little surprised," posted Maiorana to X. "Thought they would try to get him back on a lesser deal but there must have been interest in him."
However, later, The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia provided further context, revealing that the tender gives the Bills the right of first refusal, meaning other teams can sign Van Demark to an offer sheet, which Buffalo would have the opportunity to match.
Van Demark was set to become an RFA, but will Buffalo retains his rights following the news. The two sides can still negotiate a new deal, according to WGR 550's Sal Capaccio.
Stunning decision
The decision to pay Van Demark $3.5 million would be particularly surprising after the Bills re-signed potential starter Alec Anderson to a one-year deal worth up to $3M. Anderson is in line to replace David Edwards, who departed for the New Orleans Saints in free agency, while Van Demark will serve as, at most, a backup to tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown.
Van Demark earned four starts for the Bills in 2025, finishing the season having been on the field for 28% of the team’s offensive snaps. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed two sacks, six quarterback hurries and one quarterback hit during his time on the field a year ago.
The depth chart
After losing Edwards, Anderson is the frontrunner to take the starting job left behind by the new Saints star, but he likely will have to earn it after a preseason competition. Other names in the running include Tylan Grable, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and Chase Lundt.
Van Demark was the Bills’ top swing tackle a year ago, but that was with Grable beginning the season on Injured Reserve due to a concussion. Grable returned to action late in the season, and there is a chance he could also factor in as Buffalo’s swing tackle.
Slow start
Aside from a lukewarm trade for wide receiver DJ Moore, the Bills’ start to free agency has been slow. Earlier on Wednesday, the Bills agreed with quarterback Josh Allen on a restructured contract to create $12M in much-needed cap space. Buffalo must be under the salary cap of $301.2M before the start of the new league year.
