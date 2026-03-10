Why Bills' Josh Allen Was Main Factor In Connor McGovern Re-Signing

One of the most significant factors in Connor McGovern agreeing on a new contract with the Buffalo Bills was Josh Allen.

Snapping the ball to a former MVP was enticing for McGovern and urged him to continue his future in Buffalo. Not only that, his quarterback actually helped get the deal across the finish line.

According to McGovern, Allen reached out to both sides leading up to McGovern agreeing to his new contract, pressing the Bills to bring his center back.

“He helped both sides,” said McGovern while meeting the media on Tuesday. “We all came to a conclusion that we were all very happy we were able to get this done.”

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern hugs quarterback Josh Allen as teammates greet each other during team warm up before the Bills home game against the New Orleans Saints in Orchard Park on Sept. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As far as what Allen’s involvement in the process looked like, McGovern explained the QB’s activity.

“We’re always in contact, so he’s always checking up,” he said. “And then, what was it, last week? He called to just check in, just to make sure I was doing well before free agency, trying to give his two cents on everything. And then just got the ball rolling from there, and then he was talking to both sides.”

One of the Bills’ most crucial free agents is back with the team, and as usual, Allen is the man to thank.

Good deal

Connor McGovern is live as he meets with the media at One Bills Drive. https://t.co/6WDDdLTSqP — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 10, 2026

McGovern’s contract is worth four years, $52 million, which is far less than what the Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to pay fellow center Tyler Linderbaum on the free agent contract set in place on Monday. Linderbaum is set to average $27M per season, while McGovern’s rate averages $13 million per year.

It’s a great deal for the Bills, particularly considering they lost former starting guard David Edwards to the New Orleans Saints, who signed him to a lucrative contract. Without Edwards, the projected Bills’ offensive line for the 2026 season is McGovern at center, Alec Anderson at left guard, Dion Dawkins at left tackle, O’Cyrus Torrence at right guard and Spencer Brown at right tackle.

The one player who may be in for a competition before earning his spot is Anderson, who re-signed with the Bills on a low-cost one-year deal to begin the offseason. His competition for a starting role could include Tylan Grable and Chase Lundt.

On the move

The Bills have made two moves on Tuesday, renegotiating kicker Tyler Bass’s contract and agreeing with Dawson Knox on a new three-year deal. Both of the savvy financial moves will help the Bills create much-needed cap space before the new league year begins on Wednesday.