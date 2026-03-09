One Free Agent Buffalo Bills Can't Afford to Lose — But Probably Will

Many decisions face Brandon Beane and the rest of the Buffalo Bills’ front office staff as they prepare for free agency to open on Wednesday.

Several of the tough choices that will be made in the coming days involve the team’s free agents-to-be, including guard David Edwards, whom the team can’t afford to lose.

However, the chances of the Bills bringing him back are slim to none.

High price

Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards (76) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The primary reason Edwards’ return is a long shot for the Bills is due to the big money he is set to attract on the open market. Spotrac has his average annual value (AAV) projected at over $19 million, which would likely be too rich for the Bills’ blood.

Additionally, the Bills re-signed center Connor McGovern on Saturday for $13M AAV, which decreases the likelihood of Edwards’ staying with the team due to financial concerns. There simply may not be enough room for Edwards under the salary cap.

Past production

Who is the smartest offensive lineman Aaron Kromer coached throughout his career? pic.twitter.com/MphlIzQo19 — Centered on Buffalo (@thebuffalopod) March 2, 2026

Edwards has been a stalwart at his position since the Bills signed him in 2023. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s allowed just five sacks and four quarterback hits during his time in Buffalo. He also helped pave the way for the NFL’s leading rusher, James Cook, in 2025.

The 28-year-old has also been lauded for his high-IQ play throughout his career. Former Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer previously named Edwards as one of the smartest players he has ever coached.

“David Edwards really ran a lot of the offense when he’s playing,” said Kromer on the Centered on Buffalo podcast.

If he is to depart through free agency, it would be a massive loss for the Bills in the trenches, which has become a significant strength for the offense since Edwards’ and McGovern’s arrival three seasons ago.

Replacement options

Bills offensive lineman David Edwards laughs at a teammate as he heads for the field during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Bills lose Edwards, they have a few in-house options to replace him. Buffalo recently re-signed Alec Anderson, while Sedrick Van Pran-Granger is also a name who will likely compete for the job. Elsewhere, Tylan Grable could factor in, as could 2025 draft pick Chase Lundt.

The Bills could also pursue a veteran on the free-agent market. Former Bills guard Wyatt Teller’s projected AAV is around $10 million and would be a lesser-priced option to bring in and help solidify one of the most important units on the team. It will be interesting to see what the team elects to do at the end of the day.