Bills-Maxx Crosby Trade Buzz Emerges After NFL Combine

Most of the focus for the Buffalo Bills this offseason has been on the offensive side of the ball.

With Buffalo lacking a true No. 1 wide receiver, the questions have centered around which players could be added. Buffalo is expected to address the position in the NFL draft as well as in free agency.

While all that attention is understandable, the Bills also need to make some moves on defense. That includes on the edge, where they could lose Joey Bosa and A.J. Epenesa, who are scheduled for free agency. One option to fill that void has been floated by NFL insider Albert Breer, and it would be a massive upgrade.

Breer said he’s leaning toward All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby being traded as early as this week. He named several suitors, including the Bills.

Maxx Crosby update per @AlbertBreer: "I’d lean toward a Maxx Crosby trade happening, and maybe this week...with teams like Dallas, Chicago, Baltimore, Buffalo, New England, Philadelphia and the Rams keeping tabs on his availability." pic.twitter.com/psXYeW5qOp — Nick Cattles (@NickCRadio) March 2, 2026

Crosby, who was originally a fourth-round pick out of Eastern Michigan in the 2019 NFL draft, has spent his entire seven-year career with the Las Vegas Raiders. His name was floated as a trade candidate leading up to the 2025 NFL trade deadline, but Crosby reportedly never wanted out.

Rumors suggested that his feelings could have changed at the end of the year, when the Raiders placed Crosby on IR for the final two games. They cited a knee injury, but Crosby wasn't thrilled with the decision. This led to renewed trade rumors, especially now that the Raiders are set for another rebuild.

Can the Buffalo Bills afford Maxx Crosby?

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Trading for Crosby would be expensive for the Bills, not just in terms of money, although that's a huge concern.

Crosby signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension last year and enters 2026 with a cap hit of $35.79 million. That's a lot for any team, but the Bills are already over the cap for this season and need to free up room to make any moves.

Not only would general manager Brandon Beane have to do some creative accounting to afford Crosby, but the Raiders wouldn't let him go for cheap. That means the Bills would also have to send their first-round pick in 2026, and likely more, to Las Vegas to bring in Crosby.

While his addition would make them favorites in the AFC, it would also limit their chances of adding wide receiver help for Josh Allen and the offense. It's worth exploring, but the Bills need to think this through carefully, assuming they truly have interest.