Latest Mock Draft Has Bills Adding Explosive Playmaker on Offense, Special Teams

No team has currently made more consecutive playoff appearances than the Buffalo Bills. However, a franchise-record seven consecutive trips to the postseason from 2019-25 did not produce one Super Bowl appearance.

As a result, longtime sideline leader Sean McDermott was let go after nine seasons, and offensive coordinator Joe Brady was promoted to take his place.

Bills’ offense in desperate need of downfield threat

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Buffalo’s issues were two-fold in 2025. The run defense was the fifth-worst in the league and it showed on a consistent basis. Star quarterback Josh Allen returned to his turnover-plagued self in 2025, and he had a forgettable afternoon in the 33-30 overtime divisional round playoff loss to the Broncos in Denver.

Meanwhile, a longer standing issue has been adding a big-play wideout to compliment a running attack that has been potent in recent seasons. In ’25, James Cook (1,621) became the first Bills’ player to lead the NFL in rushing since Pro Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson in 1976. Buffalo finished 2025 with more rushing touchdowns (30) than passing TDs (29).

Of course, totaling 59 offensive touchdowns and finishing tied for fourth in the league with 481 points is a nice problem to have. Then again, the team has not a 1,000-yard pass catcher since the Bills dealt wideout Stefon Diggs to the Texans during the 2024 offseason.

Speedster KC Concepcion could aid Buffalo’s offense, special teams

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

So how ironic would it be if this franchise turned to KC for help? That would be explosive performer KC Concepcion, who Vinny Iyer of The Sporting News has the team selecting with the 26th overall pick on April 23 at Pittsburgh.

“The Bills are locked more into loving this prospect,” explained Iyer, “and Concepcion didn’t disappoint in his Combine drills. He was speedy and quick running routes, and he made sure to work on his biggest knocks, concentration and catch rate. He looks like the ideal go-to guy for Josh Allen in every way.”

After two seasons at North Carolina State, Concepcion had a breakout 2025 for the Texas A&M Aggies. In 2023 with the Wolfpack, he caught 71 passes for 839 yards (11.8 average) and 10 touchdowns. In two seasons at N.C. State, he amassed 124 catches, 16 for scores, but averaged only 10.5 yards per reception.

KC Concepcion 61 REC, 919 YDS, 10 Total TDs 2025 Season Highlights.pic.twitter.com/RX16VZBqUO https://t.co/i7rdH0a88z — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) February 20, 2026

This past season with his new club, there were 61 receptions for 919 yards (15.1 average) and nine TDs. He also ran 10 times for 75 yards and one score. Finally, Concepcion returned 25 punts for 456 yards and pair of touchdowns. In 13 games, he amassed 1,450 total combined yards and a dozen TDs.

The Bills have not used a first-round pick on a wide receiver since Sammy Watkins was the fourth overall pick back in 2014. Concepcion seems like an ideal addition to an offense that certainly needs someone to stretch the field. Meanwhile, Buffalo finished 29th in the league in punt return average in 2025.